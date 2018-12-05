SOCIETY

South Bay teen giving back to kids who are in need of toys this holiday season

EMBED </>More Videos

Joey Childs, 13, has been collecting donations for Toys for Tots for seven years and last year he donated over 1,000 toys. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
One South Bay teen is trying to give back in a big way to people in need.



Joey Childs, 13, has been collecting donations for Toys for Tots for seven years and last year he donated more than 1,000 toys.

RELATED: South Bay charities seeing drop in donations during crucial holiday season

Child's says he has seen a decline in donations. Around this time last year, there were more boxes filled with toys in his basement then this year.

But Childs is staying optimistic that he will beat his record!

Contact Joey Childs at 408-687-5490 or Joey@SiliconValleyMoving.com for more information on how to donate.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfeel gooddonationstoys for totssanta clara countySan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
California faces recycling crisis after China tightens rules
VIDEO: Understanding gender language
Camp Tawonga near Yosemite to feature all-gender bunks
More Society
Top Stories
Girlfriend speaks out after East Bay man shot, killed by deputy
Bay Bridge big-rig crash causes traffic nightmare in SF
Bay Area rain prompts toxic mushroom warning
California faces recycling crisis after China tightens rules
ABC7's Spencer Christian talks about meeting George H.W. Bush
Mail thief may be targeting San Jose neighborhood
Camp Tawonga near Yosemite to feature all-gender bunks
South Bay charities seeing drop in donations during crucial holiday season
Show More
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush lies in repose in Houston
4 officers injured after struggle with man in Alameda
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Bay Area woman taking on the male-dominated gaming industry
AM/PM employees make citizen's arrest after suspect cam back after robbery
More News