South Bay teen giving back to kids who are in need of toys this holiday season

Joey Childs (with his sister Brooke) is seeing a drop in donations for his Toys for Tots Drive. Last year he collected 1,045 in San Jose.

One South Bay teen is trying to give back in a big way to people in need.Joey Childs, 13, has been collecting donations for Toys for Tots for seven years and last year he donated more than 1,000 toys.Child's says he has seen a decline in donations. Around this time last year, there were more boxes filled with toys in his basement then this year.But Childs is staying optimistic that he will beat his record!Contact Joey Childs at 408-687-5490 or Joey@SiliconValleyMoving.com for more information on how to donate.