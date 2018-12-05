SOCIETY

South Bay charities seeing drop in donations during crucial holiday season

Some South Bay charities are seeing a drop in donations during the most crucial time of the (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Some South Bay charities are seeing a drop in donations during the most crucial time of the year.

Second Harvest Food Bank in San Jose reports they are down $1.1 million this year compared to 2017.

People are still being generous at Sacred Heart Community Service in San Jose, but the charity is seeing a drop in individual donations.

They forecasted collecting $350,000 for November but fell about 12 percent short at about $300,000.

"We're really going to have to do a heavy push this December to really meet our goal for the year," said Sacred Heart Community Service funds development manager, Jill Mitsch.

Sacred Heart doesn't know the exact cause for the drop. They say it could be from the urgency to help fire victims or possibly a reaction to the increase in the standard deductions in the recent tax overhaul.

The drop in donations is also hitting the small guys as well.

13-year-old Joey Childs is a dynamo for good.

He has been collecting donations for Toys for Tots in San Jose for seven years.

"Last year I ended up donating 1,045 toys," said Childs.

But this year Joey has noticed a change.

"I've been seeing a steady decline in donations. So far I have 259 toys donated and by this time last year I really had maybe around 300 to 400," said Childs

Joey has set up collection boxes at area businesses, like the Almaden Bass Pro. He also collects from neighbors.

Contact Joey Childs at 408-687-5490 or Joey@SiliconValleyMoving.com for more information on how to donate.

Visit this site for details on how to donate to Second Harvest Food Bank.

Visit this site for more information on how to donate to Sacred Heart Community Service.
