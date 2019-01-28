SOCIETY

The Golden Gate Bridge: Birthplace of mandatory hard hats

EMBED </>More Videos

Have you ever worn a hard hat? Little do many of us know, the history of that tool passes right through the Bay Area and across the Golden Gate.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Have you ever worn a hard hat? Little do many of us know, the history of that tool passes right through the Bay Area and across the Golden Gate.

"Boom!"

"Bang!"

You would know those sounds if you paint the Golden Gate Bridge. You make them every day as you drive across the Golden Gate Bridge. In enclosed spaces beneath the roadbed, those workers hear them.

RELATED: Golden Gate Bridge's concrete foundations to be inspected

It might as well be an alternate universe.

"The places we climb, you need to be a gymnast or contortionist to get up," said bridge worker Jay Seaman.

He must wear a hard hat. It's mandatory.


"This hard hat saved me a bunch of different times, knocking on steel beams or things falling," he said.

Hence a historical tidbit dating back to the time of construction. Back in the 1930's, the Golden Gate Bridge was the first job site ever to mandate hard hats.

RELATED: Golden Gate Bridge inspectors describe their experience

"I have hit my head and seen stars," said superintendent Fred Mixon. "Hard to think what would have happened if I didn't have my hat on."

It came about because of personal connections - architect Joseph Strauss had a friend in the city named Edward Bullard, who made mining equipment. Strauss asked Bullard to make something to protect his men.

TIMELINE: Bay Area bridge toll increases

"It was designed for rivets falling from towers," said Wells Bullard. She represents the company's fifth generation. As CEO, she came to town for a sales meeting. When we learned she has one of the original hard hats, we asked Wells to show us. They're made of leather and canvas.

"It feels hard because of the process grandfather used to hard boil the canvas," she said.


Hence the "hard boiled" name. The original hat cost all of $3. Her great grandfather used the doughboy helmets from World War I as inspiration, and added cotton straps for suspension.

It is no small trivia that now you see improved versions of this basic hat on job sites around the world. And this is where it started.

History passing directly above the Golden Gate.

"Boom!"

"Bang!"

But, not on heads.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhistoryconstructiongolden gate bridgeSan FranciscoGolden Gate Bridge
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Oh boy! Gender reveal makes huge mess at Houston brewery
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Theater events worth seeking out in San Francisco this week
USPS hikes stamp price 5 cents
More Society
Top Stories
2020 Democratic presidential field starts taking shape
SF residents rent rooms out by hour to cover rent, mortgage
Bay Area federal workers return to work
Midwest braces for polar plunge as Bay Area enjoys mild temps
CPUC votes to allow PG&E bankruptcy loans
Strike authorization vote called for Oakland teachers
Trump accepts Pelosi's invitation to deliver State of the Union address
4 Houston police officers wounded in shooting in SE Houston
Show More
Alleged driver arrested after SFSU student killed in SoCal hit-and-run
Fruit sold at Walmart, Costco recalled due to listeria
Reggie Knows Sports: Peter Magowan was about more than baseball
San Jose police seek red truck driver after deadly hit-and-run
'Black Panther' returning to theaters for free screenings
More News