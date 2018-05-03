GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE

Golden Gate Bridge inspectors describe their experience

EMBED </>More Videos

Golden Gate Bridge inspectors describe their experience (1 of 5)

Golden Gate Bridge inspectors describe their experience

Engineers doing inspections this week on the Golden Gate Bridge say climbing bridges is their normal, but the significance of this landmark is not lost on them. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Bridge inspectors who have been climbing and dangling from the Golden Gate Bridge this week say their team is very proud to work on such an iconic structure.

The engineers say climbing bridges is their normal, but the significance of this landmark is not lost on them. They have paused to take in the views of Alcatraz and Coit Tower from high above the bay.

VIDEO: Crews rappel down Golden Gate Bridge towers for inspections
EMBED More News Videos

It's a historical moment for the Golden Gate Bridge. For the first time, officials hired a team to inspect every seam and rivet.



Their firm, HDR, is based in Omaha but the workers live all over the country. The inspectors say the bridge looks good. They have found a little corrosion, but the condition is not too bad considering the elements and the bridge's age.

The team says wind has been the biggest challenge they have faced although they did expect and prepare for it. Everything in the air has gone smoothly for them.

The one problem they have encountered was on the ground, one of their trucks was broken into and some harnesses were stolen.

Click here for more videos and stories about the Golden Gate Bridge.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygolden gate bridgebridgetraffictransportationSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Crews rappel down Golden Gate Bridge towers for inspections
Crews to descend from Golden Gate Bridge during inspections
GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE
Before you go: Check out these toll hikes, transit changes starting July 1
Ballot Measure would raise Bay Area bridge tolls $3
Crews rappel down Golden Gate Bridge towers for inspections
Crews to descend from Golden Gate Bridge during inspections
More golden gate bridge
SOCIETY
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
More Society
Top Stories
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
Show More
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
More News