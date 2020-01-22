Transit ridership declining in the Bay Area, according to UCLA study

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A UCLA study commissioned by the Metropolitan Transit Commission shows that ridership in the Bay Area is declining.
The full results of the study will be presented to a transit commission meeting on Wednesday.
The study identified three categories of riders: Choice or commute-oriented, Transit dependents and occasional riders.
In a period between 2009-2017, transit dependents and occasional riders both decreased by about 10 percent, while choice riders were up 13 percent.
Summary of the findings:
Bay Area ridership has fallen but more recently and less steeply than the rest of the nation
Off-peak declines are far steeper.
Evidence suggests that rising housing prices and ride-hail use loom large.
Possible causes:
