Transit ridership declining in the Bay Area, according to UCLA study

Summary of the findings:

Possible causes:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A UCLA study commissioned by the Metropolitan Transit Commission shows that ridership in the Bay Area is declining.The full results of the study will be presented to a transit commission meeting on Wednesday.The study identified three categories of riders: Choice or commute-oriented, Transit dependents and occasional riders.In a period between 2009-2017, transit dependents and occasional riders both decreased by about 10 percent, while choice riders were up 13 percent.Bay Area ridership has fallen but more recently and less steeply than the rest of the nation.Off-peak declines are far steeper.Evidence suggests that rising housing prices and ride-hail use loom large.