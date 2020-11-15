Violence mars Trump rally in Sacramento, Proud Boys and Antifa face off

Just over 30% of Californians voted for President Trump in this election, and hundreds of them rallied at the State Capitol. They believe Trump's still unproven claims that the election was marred by widespread voter fraud, and they're calling for a national recount.
The crowd chanted, "Four more years, four more years."
A Vietnam veteran told the crowd, "The reality is we've had people trying to steal our nation out from under us for decades. California used to be a nice place."
The rally drew a large Asian American contingent and people from across the state. One Trump supporter was very critical of the media and declined to give his name saying, "I'm here to support my president, I'm here to support the Constitution, I'm here to support every American's right to vote."
On stage and scattered in the crowd, the I-Team found members of the Proud Boys, a far-right hate group according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. After the rally began, people with faces covered and wearing all black arrived. Antifa Twitter accounts had called for a response to the rally.
A woman in black using a bullhorn taunted the Trump supporters, "Trump lost, trump lost."
Sacramento police and CHP on horses and in riot gear kept the opposite sides apart, for most of the day.
Dan Noyes reported from the middle of the rally, "This is really a strange set up right now. You have the rally over there that's still going on, and over this way, you have Antifa and counter-protesters in a standoff with Trump supporters."
Then, the Proud Boys came around the block to confront the counter protesters, and unleashed a cloud of bear spray.
No serious injuries were reported and police made at least two arrests.