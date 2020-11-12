Interactive map: See where Trump gained and lost votes in California since 2016

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=7750548" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> President-elect Joe Biden pledged on Saturday, Nov. 7, to be a president "who seeks not to divide but to unify." Watch his full remarks above.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Last week, ABC News projected 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden won enough electoral votes to become the next president. However, there are parts of California where President Trump gained votes -- but also counties where he fell short.As of Nov. 11, Trump currently holds more than a 50% lead in 23 counties -- the same number as 2016. But his percentage of votes increased in 36 counties so far.President Trump saw large shifts in Imperial County, where his vote percentage jumped nine percentage points, Lassen County, where his percentage rose almost three points, among others. His percentages slightly increased in multiple counties as more ballots were counted, compared to Nov. 5 totals.Biden passed Hillary Clinton's percentage of votes in all but four counties: Imperial, Los Angeles, Santa Clara (where the percentage is currently equal), and Trinity. However, Los Angeles' percent difference is less than one point, and all of these numbers could change since several counties are still in the process of counting ballots. Los Angeles still needs to count more than 142,000 ballots, according to the last update provided to the state on Nov. 10.Most counties swung slightly more toward Biden, similar to 2016 with Clinton, but there were some larger shifts.Lake County's split was with a higher margin: 46.9% for Clinton in 2016 and 43.3% for Trump, versus 62.3% for Biden and 35.8% for Trump in this election so far. Inyo County flipped democratic to give Biden close to the majority of votes at 49%, with Trump currently at 48% versus his lead at 52% four years ago.Biden increased Clinton's voter percentage in the county by 10 points so far. However, the count is close with a 59 vote difference between the two candidates. Inyo last provided an update on unprocessed ballots on Nov. 6, reporting that 370 ballots still need to be counted.Look at the graphic below to see how each county voted in 2016 versus 2020's totals so far, which are subject to change as more results are reported. The current number of unprocessed ballots in the state, as of the Nov. 10 report, is more than 1.4 million.Most Californians by far voted for the president-elect -- 64.2% voted for Biden and 33.7% voted for Trump. While Biden surpassed Clinton's percentage in 2016 when she received 61.7% of the vote, Trump also picked up votes in the state, gaining two percentage points compared to 2016 when he received 31.6% of the vote.About 10 million people in the state voted for Biden and about five million voted for Trump. Both candidates gained votes for their party compared to the last presidential election due to a high turnout, which occurred across the country. People voting less for third party candidates could have impacted both candidate voting totals as well.Biden's lead in the state isn't expected to change much as the rest of the results trickle in. Currently, about 95% of votes have been reported, according to ABC News and AP.