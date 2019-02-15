BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA

VIDEO: BART tests modified entry gates to stop fare cheats

EMBED </>More Videos

BART estimates fare cheaters cost the transit system as much as $25 million a year.

Jennifer Olney
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
BART estimates fare cheaters cost the transit system as much as $25 million a year. Many offenders just push open the fare gates and walk in without paying.

BART is looking at numerous modifications to stop cheaters. One of the most promising options is to increase air pressure so the gates are much harder to open unless you pay to make them open automatically.

Building a Better Bay Area:BART Week

Modified gates with higher pressure are now being tested at several Bay Area stations.

An ABC7 News producer tried one out. Pulling as hard as he could, he could not open the gate wide enough to go through.

BART estimates it would cost $15 to $20 million to modify gates throughout the entire system. That compares with an estimated $250-million to completely replace all the gates with brand new more robust equipment.

RELATED: BART Board President answers questions about issues

The BART Board of Directors is expected to consider the gate hardening options this spring.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about BART.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyBARTtransportationmoneybuilding a better bay areaSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
BART to build housing at stations
BART on its way to San Jose
BART struggles to crack down on fare evaders
More building a better bay area
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
As Hayes Valley cannabis dispensary seeks approval, temporary art gallery moves in
Good Samaritan Lyft driver rescues wandering toddler in Santa Rosa
BART to build housing at stations
More Society
Top Stories
Woman charged with attempted murder in San Jose standoff
UPS driver hailed as hero during wild San Jose chase
What's next for Mars exploration after death of "Opportunity" rover?
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
VR movie theater opens in San Jose
VIDEO: Steph's mom drains half-court shot while Dubs star watches
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Juice Beauty lip moisturizer, RAGÚ Simply pasta sauce
Rabid bat found in Hayward mall
Show More
I-80 closed due to snow dump in Sierra; travel to Tahoe 'discouraged'
Accuweather Forecast: Scattered showers expected through the weekend
South Bay dealing with the after-effects of strong storms
Pier 39 sea lions take cover in bay during hail storm
VIDEO: Sky7 flies over massive sinkhole
More News