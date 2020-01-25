Society

Walk For Life 2020: Hundreds to rally at 16th annual pro-life event in downtown San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Hundreds of people are expected to take part in the 16th annual Walk For Life on Saturday in downtown San Francisco.

The anti-abortion rights events start with speakers at Civic Center Plaza at 10:30 a.m.

Speakers include Fr. Frank Pavone of Priests for Life, Mrs. Kathleen Folan, and the Rev. Clenard Childress, of BlackGenocide.org.

Participants will rally and start walking down Market Street to Justin Herman Plaza at 12:30 p.m.

Organizers say the event coincides with the Jan. 22, anniversary of Roe vs. Wade when the U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion in 1973.

For public transportation, SFMTA issues travel advisories and notifications if bus lines are rerouted.
