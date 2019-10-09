PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

WATCH LIVE: PG&E gives update on planned power shutoff

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E has confirmed that it will shut off power to nearly 800,000 customers across Northern and Central California starting just after midnight.

Here's a list of areas impacted, by county:

ALAMEDA

Albany, Oakland, Castro Valley, Fremont, Union City, Berkeley, Hayward, San Leandro, Sunol, Pleasanton, Livermore

ALPINE

Bear Valley

AMADOR

Pioneer, Jackson, Sutter Creek, Pine Grove, Plymouth, Volcano, Fiddletown, River Pines, Amador City, Drytown, Martell, Ione

BUTTE

Oroville, Chico, Magalia, Paradise, Berry Creek, Forest Ranch, Palermo, Bangor, Cohasset, Butte Meadows, Clipper Mills, Forbestown, Stirling City, Feather Falls, Biggs, Brush Creek, Yankee Hill, Gridley, Rackerby, Butte Valley, Hurleton, Paradise Pines

CALAVERAS

Arnold, Angels Camp, Copperopolis, Murphys, San Andreas, West Point, Mountain Ranch, Mokelumne Hill, Rail Road Flat, Vallecito, Wilseyville, Hathaway Pines, Avery, Glencoe, Douglas Flat, Sheep Ranch, White Pines, Dorrington, Camp Connell, Tamarack, Altaville, Valley Springs

COLUSA

Arbuckle, Stonyford, Williams, Sites, Maxwell

CONTRA COSTA

San Ramon, Orinda, Lafayette, Moraga, Pinole, Richmond, Kensington, Walnut Creek, Pleasant Hill, El Cerrito, El Sobrante, Canyon, San Pablo, Pittsburg, Rodeo, Concord, Antioch, Martinez

EL DORADO

Placerville, El Dorado Hills, Pollock Pines, Cameron Park, Camino, Rescue, El Dorado, Somerset, Cool, Shingle Springs, Georgetown, Garden Valley, Diamond Springs, Pilot Hill, Grizzly Flats, Twin Bridges, Greenwood, Kyburz, Lotus, Kelsey, Mount Aukum, Coloma, Pacific House, Fair Play, Omo Ranch, Silver Fork, Canyon, Aukum

GLENN

Orland, Willows, Artois, Elk Creek, Glenn

HUMBOLDT

TBA

KERN

TBA

LAKE

Clearlake, Lakeport, Clearlake Oaks, Lucerne, Nice, Upper Lake, Lower Lake, Middletown, Kelseyville, Cobb, Hidden Valley Lake, Glenhaven, Witter Springs, Clearlake Park, Loch Lomond



MARIN

Bolinas (767 Households), Fairfax (11 Households), Mill Valley (4,444 Households), Muir Beach (178 Households), Olema (2 Households), Sausalito (3,515 Households), Stinson Beach (819 Households)



MARIPOSA

Coulterville, La Grange, Greeley Hill, Mariposa

MENDOCINO

Ukiah, Potter Valley, Hopland, Redwood Valley, Willits, Boonville, Calpella, Talmage, Fort Bragg

NAPA

Napa, Saint Helena, Calistoga, Angwin, Pope Valley, Rutherford, Oakville, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Yountville, American Canyon

NEVADA

Grass Valley, Nevada City, Penn Valley, Rough and Ready, Soda Springs, North San Juan, Washington, Norden, Chicago Park, Cedar Ridge, Truckee, Kingvale

PLACER

Auburn, Lincoln, Loomis, Colfax, Newcastle, Foresthill, Granite Bay, Meadow Vista, Penryn, Rocklin, Applegate, Alta, Dutch Flat, Emigrant Gap, Weimar, Gold Run, Baxter, Roseville, Sheridan, Christian Valley

PLUMAS

La Porte, Quincy, Belden, Storrie, Twain, Bucks Lake, Tobin

SAN JOAQUIN

Vernalis, Tracy, Stockton, Farmington

SAN MATEO

Half Moon Bay, El Granada, Woodside, Moss Beach, Montara, Portola Valley, Pescadero, La Honda, Redwood City, San Gregorio, Loma Mar, San Mateo, Menlo Park, Emerald Hills, Pacifica, Princeton

SANTA BARBARA

Santa Maria

SANTA CLARA

San Jose, Morgan Hill, Cupertino, Los Gatos, Saratoga, Redwood Estates, Milpitas, Sunnyvale, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Coyote, Gilroy, Mount Hamilton, Palo Alto, Holy City, Saratoga,

SANTA CRUZ

Aptos, Boulder Creek, Watsonville, Scotts Valley, Soquel, Ben Lomond, Felton, Santa Cruz, Mount Hermon, Brookdale, Davenport, Capitola, Freedom, La Selva Beach, Corralitos, Bonny Doon

SHASTA

Redding, Anderson, Shingletown, Palo Cedro, Cottonwood, Lakehead, Millville, Bella Vista, Oak Run, Whitmore, Igo, Round Mountain, Montgomery Creek, Big Bend, Shasta Lake, Ono, Shasta, Burney

SIERRA

Sierra City, Downieville, Alleghany, Goodyears Bar, Pike City

SOLANO

Fairfield, Vacaville, Suisun City, Vallejo, Dixon

SONOMA

Santa Rosa, Sonoma, Petaluma, Healdsburg, Cloverdale, Glen Ellen, Penngrove, Geyserville, Kenwood, Rohnert Park, Windsor, Annapolis, Stewarts Point, Cotati, Cazadero, Guerneville, Larkfield, El Verano, Boyes Hot Springs, Fulton, Bodega Bay

STANISLAUS

Westley, Grayson, Patterson, Oakdale, Knights Ferry, La Grange, Modesto, Riverbank

TEHAMA

Red Bluff, Los Molinos, Gerber, Corning, Mineral, Paynes Creek, Manton, Vina, Tehama, Mill Creek, Paskenta, Proberta, Flournoy

TRINITY

TBA

TUOLUMNE

Sonora, Groveland, Twain Harte, Jamestown, Tuolumne, Mi Wuk Village, Pinecrest, Columbia, Soulsbyville, Long Barn, Strawberry, Chinese Camp, Cold Springs, Moccasin, Big Oak Flat, Sierra Village

YOLO

Winters, Esparto, Guinda, Capay, Brooks, Madison, Rumsey, Woodland, Davis, Dunnigan, Zamora

YUBA

Marysville, Browns Valley, Oregon House, Brownsville, Wheatland, Dobbins, Camptonville, Smartville, Challenge, Rackerby, Strawberry Valley, Loma Rica

**** PG&E's website is experiencing intermittent outages due to a high volume of traffic.
