WATCH LIVE: PG&E gives update on planned power shutoff

MAPS: PG&E power outage is affecting these Bay Area cities
Here's a list of areas impacted, by county:
ALAMEDA
Albany, Oakland, Castro Valley, Fremont, Union City, Berkeley, Hayward, San Leandro, Sunol, Pleasanton, Livermore
ALPINE
Bear Valley
AMADOR
Pioneer, Jackson, Sutter Creek, Pine Grove, Plymouth, Volcano, Fiddletown, River Pines, Amador City, Drytown, Martell, Ione
BUTTE
Oroville, Chico, Magalia, Paradise, Berry Creek, Forest Ranch, Palermo, Bangor, Cohasset, Butte Meadows, Clipper Mills, Forbestown, Stirling City, Feather Falls, Biggs, Brush Creek, Yankee Hill, Gridley, Rackerby, Butte Valley, Hurleton, Paradise Pines
RELATED: Are you ready for a blackout? Here's how to prepare
CALAVERAS
Arnold, Angels Camp, Copperopolis, Murphys, San Andreas, West Point, Mountain Ranch, Mokelumne Hill, Rail Road Flat, Vallecito, Wilseyville, Hathaway Pines, Avery, Glencoe, Douglas Flat, Sheep Ranch, White Pines, Dorrington, Camp Connell, Tamarack, Altaville, Valley Springs
LIST: Schools impacted by potential PG&E power shutoff
COLUSA
Arbuckle, Stonyford, Williams, Sites, Maxwell
CONTRA COSTA
San Ramon, Orinda, Lafayette, Moraga, Pinole, Richmond, Kensington, Walnut Creek, Pleasant Hill, El Cerrito, El Sobrante, Canyon, San Pablo, Pittsburg, Rodeo, Concord, Antioch, Martinez
EL DORADO
Placerville, El Dorado Hills, Pollock Pines, Cameron Park, Camino, Rescue, El Dorado, Somerset, Cool, Shingle Springs, Georgetown, Garden Valley, Diamond Springs, Pilot Hill, Grizzly Flats, Twin Bridges, Greenwood, Kyburz, Lotus, Kelsey, Mount Aukum, Coloma, Pacific House, Fair Play, Omo Ranch, Silver Fork, Canyon, Aukum
GLENN
Orland, Willows, Artois, Elk Creek, Glenn
RELATED: PG&E Power Outages: How to find out they are coming and deal when they do
HUMBOLDT
TBA
KERN
TBA
LAKE
Clearlake, Lakeport, Clearlake Oaks, Lucerne, Nice, Upper Lake, Lower Lake, Middletown, Kelseyville, Cobb, Hidden Valley Lake, Glenhaven, Witter Springs, Clearlake Park, Loch Lomond
PG&E will open Community Resource Centers in several locations starting Wed 10/9 @ 8 am. They will remain open during daylight hrs only. Restrooms, bottled water, electronic-device charging, a/c seating for up to 100 will be available. Full list: https://t.co/vijezmus4h #PSPS pic.twitter.com/akyzAMkLha— PG&E (@PGE4Me) October 8, 2019
MARIN
Bolinas (767 Households), Fairfax (11 Households), Mill Valley (4,444 Households), Muir Beach (178 Households), Olema (2 Households), Sausalito (3,515 Households), Stinson Beach (819 Households)
** Update on time of impact ** Public Safety Power Shutoff confirmed for parts of Marin County. https://t.co/jQUobpNfTW— Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) October 8, 2019
MARIPOSA
Coulterville, La Grange, Greeley Hill, Mariposa
MENDOCINO
Ukiah, Potter Valley, Hopland, Redwood Valley, Willits, Boonville, Calpella, Talmage, Fort Bragg
NAPA
Napa, Saint Helena, Calistoga, Angwin, Pope Valley, Rutherford, Oakville, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Yountville, American Canyon
NEVADA
Grass Valley, Nevada City, Penn Valley, Rough and Ready, Soda Springs, North San Juan, Washington, Norden, Chicago Park, Cedar Ridge, Truckee, Kingvale
PLACER
Auburn, Lincoln, Loomis, Colfax, Newcastle, Foresthill, Granite Bay, Meadow Vista, Penryn, Rocklin, Applegate, Alta, Dutch Flat, Emigrant Gap, Weimar, Gold Run, Baxter, Roseville, Sheridan, Christian Valley
PLUMAS
La Porte, Quincy, Belden, Storrie, Twain, Bucks Lake, Tobin
SAN JOAQUIN
Vernalis, Tracy, Stockton, Farmington
SAN MATEO
Half Moon Bay, El Granada, Woodside, Moss Beach, Montara, Portola Valley, Pescadero, La Honda, Redwood City, San Gregorio, Loma Mar, San Mateo, Menlo Park, Emerald Hills, Pacifica, Princeton
SANTA BARBARA
Santa Maria
SANTA CLARA
San Jose, Morgan Hill, Cupertino, Los Gatos, Saratoga, Redwood Estates, Milpitas, Sunnyvale, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Coyote, Gilroy, Mount Hamilton, Palo Alto, Holy City, Saratoga,
SANTA CRUZ
Aptos, Boulder Creek, Watsonville, Scotts Valley, Soquel, Ben Lomond, Felton, Santa Cruz, Mount Hermon, Brookdale, Davenport, Capitola, Freedom, La Selva Beach, Corralitos, Bonny Doon
SHASTA
Redding, Anderson, Shingletown, Palo Cedro, Cottonwood, Lakehead, Millville, Bella Vista, Oak Run, Whitmore, Igo, Round Mountain, Montgomery Creek, Big Bend, Shasta Lake, Ono, Shasta, Burney
SIERRA
Sierra City, Downieville, Alleghany, Goodyears Bar, Pike City
SOLANO
Fairfield, Vacaville, Suisun City, Vallejo, Dixon
SONOMA
Santa Rosa, Sonoma, Petaluma, Healdsburg, Cloverdale, Glen Ellen, Penngrove, Geyserville, Kenwood, Rohnert Park, Windsor, Annapolis, Stewarts Point, Cotati, Cazadero, Guerneville, Larkfield, El Verano, Boyes Hot Springs, Fulton, Bodega Bay
STANISLAUS
Westley, Grayson, Patterson, Oakdale, Knights Ferry, La Grange, Modesto, Riverbank
TEHAMA
Red Bluff, Los Molinos, Gerber, Corning, Mineral, Paynes Creek, Manton, Vina, Tehama, Mill Creek, Paskenta, Proberta, Flournoy
TRINITY
TBA
TUOLUMNE
Sonora, Groveland, Twain Harte, Jamestown, Tuolumne, Mi Wuk Village, Pinecrest, Columbia, Soulsbyville, Long Barn, Strawberry, Chinese Camp, Cold Springs, Moccasin, Big Oak Flat, Sierra Village
YOLO
Winters, Esparto, Guinda, Capay, Brooks, Madison, Rumsey, Woodland, Davis, Dunnigan, Zamora
YUBA
Marysville, Browns Valley, Oregon House, Brownsville, Wheatland, Dobbins, Camptonville, Smartville, Challenge, Rackerby, Strawberry Valley, Loma Rica
See the list of areas impacted, resources from PG&E here.
**** PG&E's website is experiencing intermittent outages due to a high volume of traffic.