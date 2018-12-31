FIREWORKS

WATCH LIVE TONIGHT: New Year's Eve fireworks in San Francisco

Watch time-lapse video the New Year's fireworks show igniting the sky over the San Francisco Bay on Jan. 1, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Thousands of people are set to gather along San Francisco's waterfront tonight to watch the city's spectacular fireworks show.

If you're unable to make it there in person, we have you covered!

We'll be live streaming the show on abc7news.com and on the ABC7 News App. Check back to watch the fireworks live at midnight.

