Top Stories of 2018 on ABC7News.com

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The sad, the silly, the inspirational - 2018 was a memorable year in news. Check out our lists of the most-read stories on abc7news.com
TOP 7 LOCAL NEWS STORIES
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Stephen Curry involved in crash on Hwy 24 in Oakland
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires (October)
Officials: YouTube shooter identified as user Nasim Aghdam
2018 ELECTION RESULTS: Which California propositions passed, failed
MAPS: Wildfires burn across California, interactive look at home damage (August)
Mysterious light seen in night sky over California
1 dead after shooting on Bay Bridge; CHP searching for vehicle
TOP 7 STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
Study claims 2 drinks a day more likely to extend life past 90 than exercise
Officials warn about viral Facebook hoax messages
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's Yale roommate says he believes second accuser
Christine Blasey Ford has no plans to further pursue allegations against Brett Kavanaugh: Attorney
California leukemia patient expecting twins, needs donor to save her life
Frustrated Walmart shopper grabs PA to beg for help
PHOTOS: Inside the Texas home where SoCal siblings at center of horrific abuse case lived years ago
TOP 7 VIDEOS:
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno
San Francisco's Millennium Tower is leaning, sinking and now cracking
VIDEO: Christine Blasey Ford testimony at Senate hearing
What we know about deadly stabbing at Oakland's MacArthur BART station
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Vacaville school bus driver faces child abuse charge after incident involving girl with autism caught on video
Terrifying police radio details wildfire evacuation in Butte Co.
TOP 7 MOST-SEARCHED STORIES
YANNY OR LAUREL? Audio experts weigh in on great debate
WATCH: Best moments, videos from Brett Kavanaugh-Christine Blasey Ford Senate Judiciary Committee hearing
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marry at Windsor Castle
Morgan Hill ticket matches 5 of 6 numbers in $1 billion Mega Millions drawing
California Wildfires: Why the smoke is sitting over the Bay Area
20-year-old claims $451 million jackpot, hopes to 'do some good for humanity'
VIDEO: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj get into physical fight during NY Fashion Week party
TOP 7 WILDFIRE STORIES
California Wildfires: Check current Bay Area air quality levels
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr Fire near Redding, Mendocino County's Complex Fire
Butte County Fire: Evacuations, road closures, donation information
VIDEO: Fire whirl whips around Camp Fire in Butte County