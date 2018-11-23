GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Stephen Curry involved in crash on Hwy 24 in Oakland

EMBED </>More Videos

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Stephen Curry involved in crash on Hwy 24 in Oakland (1 of 2)

Steph Curry, other drivers OK after multi-car crash on Hwy 24 in Oakland

A car spun out exiting the Caldecott Tunnel on Hwy 24, then hit Stephen Curry, who was then rear-ended by another car. (KGO-TV)

Anser Hassan
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was involved in a three-car crash just before 9 a.m. on westbound Highway 24 on the Oakland side of the Caldecott Tunnel.

A California Highway Patrol spokesman said Curry was hit twice; first, a car spun out and hit him, then a second car rear-ended him. Curry's Porsche was damaged. But everyone, including Curry, appears to be okay.

RELATED: Warriors host Camp Fire evacuees, high school students

The CHP says weather likely played a role.

Curry is still recovering from a groin injury. He was not scheduled to play in the game against the Portland Trail Blazers tonight.

See more stories, photos and videos on the Warriors here.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State Warriorsstephen currytraffictraffic accidentNBAporscheOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Stephen Curry not hurt in multicar accident
Warriors, Blazers aim to rebound from losses
Warriors on rare 4-game losing streak but not panicking
Warriors host Camp Fire evacuees, high school students
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Ravens to start Lamar Jackson at QB vs. Raiders, John Harbaugh says
Stephen Curry not hurt in multicar accident
A's acquire RHP Tanner Anderson from Pirates for PTBNL or cash
Matt Breida, the all-purpose back
More Sports
Top Stories
Officer-involved shooting in San Jose
Bay Area shoppers pack malls for Black Friday deals
Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Wet today, dry weekend
Rain helps nearly extinguish deadly Camp Fire
Rain triggers flooding on Bay Area highways
Leukemia patient expecting twins, needs donor to save her life
Show More
President Trump says he is thankful for himself this Thanksgiving
1 teen dead, 2 others injured after Alabama mall shooting
8 things you can do instead of shop on Black Friday
Denver man donating RV to Camp Fire victims inspires others to give
Man dies in San Lorenzo house fire on Thanksgiving
More News