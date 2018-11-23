<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4748074" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Stephen Curry involved in crash on Hwy 24 in Oakland (1 of 2)

Steph Curry, other drivers OK after multi-car crash on Hwy 24 in Oakland

A car spun out exiting the Caldecott Tunnel on Hwy 24, then hit Stephen Curry, who was then rear-ended by another car. (KGO-TV)