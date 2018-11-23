EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Stephen Curry involved in crash on Hwy 24 in Oakland

A California Highway Patrol spokesman said Curry was hit twice; first, a car spun out and hit him, then a second car rear-ended him. Curry's Porsche was damaged. But everyone, including Curry, appears to be okay.
The CHP says weather likely played a role.
Curry is still recovering from a groin injury. He was not scheduled to play in the game against the Portland Trail Blazers tonight.
Silver Lexus that hit #Warriors star #StephCurry's car being towed shortly after the accident exiting the Caldecott Tunnel. No reports of injury. CHP says accident likely weather related. Read more: https://t.co/yd6xtmEIqg#Warriors @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/whhFOAVSu5— Anser Hassan (@AnserHassan) November 23, 2018
A car spun out exiting the Caldecott Tunnel, hitting #StephCurry's black Porsche. Curry then rear ended by another car. All 3 drivers and passengers left without any injuries. CHP says accident likely weather related. Read more: https://t.co/yd6xtmEIqg#Warriors@abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/2V0liFZ65l— Anser Hassan (@AnserHassan) November 23, 2018
#Warriors star #StephCurry walks away from multiple car accident. No one injured. Read more:https://t.co/ao5kNSGLfG— Anser Hassan (@AnserHassan) November 23, 2018
Live update coming up on @abc7newsbayarea at 4PM. pic.twitter.com/2TNKYcvSdQ
Klay Thompson says he heard Stephen Curry is OK after the crash this morning. Also shares a story of a scary car moment he had when in college. #dubnation pic.twitter.com/QKYmhwf1MW— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) November 23, 2018
Robin Schreiber a.k.a. @dancecammom or #sweatermom sending well wishes to @StephenCurry30 after he was involved in a fender bender. @warriors @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/JbIsBCg44a— Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) November 23, 2018