'I heard he's all right': Klay Thompson on Stephen Curry's crash on Hwy 24 in Oakland

Everyone is glad Stephen Curry is OK (as well as the other two drivers involved) after a three-car crash on Highway 24 -- especially his teammates! (KGO-TV)

by Heather Tuggle
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
ABC7 News talked to Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson about the three-car crash involving point guard Stephen Curry.

"I heard he's all right," Thompson said. "Hopefully."

Thompson spoke during the team's shoot-around at the Warriors Oakland Practice Facility. The Warriors play the Portland Trail Blazers Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Oracle Arena.

Curry's Porsche was hit by two other cars during steady rain on Highway 24 Friday morning. He is not injured. The other drivers are OK, too.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Stephen Curry, other drivers OK after multi-car crash on Hwy 24 in Oakland
A car spun out exiting the Caldecott Tunnel on Hwy 24, then hit Stephen Curry, who was then rear-ended by another car.

