OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --ABC7 News talked to Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson about the three-car crash involving point guard Stephen Curry.
"I heard he's all right," Thompson said. "Hopefully."
Thompson spoke during the team's shoot-around at the Warriors Oakland Practice Facility. The Warriors play the Portland Trail Blazers Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Oracle Arena.
Curry's Porsche was hit by two other cars during steady rain on Highway 24 Friday morning. He is not injured. The other drivers are OK, too.
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Stephen Curry, other drivers OK after multi-car crash on Hwy 24 in Oakland