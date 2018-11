EMBED >More News Videos A car spun out exiting the Caldecott Tunnel on Hwy 24, then hit Stephen Curry, who was then rear-ended by another car.

ABC7 News talked to Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson about the three-car crash involving point guard Stephen Curry."I heard he's all right," Thompson said. "Hopefully."Thompson spoke during the team's shoot-around at the Warriors Oakland Practice Facility. The Warriors play the Portland Trail Blazers Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Oracle Arena.Curry's Porsche was hit by two other cars during steady rain on Highway 24 Friday morning. He is not injured. The other drivers are OK, too.