2018 ELECTION RESULTS: Which California propositions passed, failed

In the November election, California voters will decide on 11 propositions. Here's everything you need to know about them.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
On Election Day, California voters approved or denied 11 different propositions, which included regulations on dialysis centers, repealing the 2017 gas tax and wider local authority on rent control.

See how the propositions fared below:

PROP 1: PENDING

Authorizes bonds to fund specified housing assistance programs. Get full details on this proposition here.

PROP 2: YES

Authorizes bonds to fund existing housing program for individuals with mental illness. Get full details on this proposition here.

PROP 3: PENDING

Authorizes bonds to fund projects for water supply and quality, watershed, fish, wildlife, water conveyance, and groundwater sustainability and storage. Get full details on this proposition here.

PROP 4: YES

Authorizes bonds funding construction at hospitals providing children's health care. Get full details on this proposition here.

PROP 5: NO

Changes requirements for certain property owners to transfer their property tax base to replacement property. Get full details on this proposition here.

PROP 6: NO

Eliminates certain road repair and transportation funding. Requires certain fuel taxes and vehicle fees be approved by the electorate. Get full details on this proposition here.

RELATED: California voters reject Prop 6 plan to repeal fuel tax hike

PROP 7: YES

Conforms California daylight saving time to federal law. Allows legislature to change daylight saving time period. Get full details on this proposition here.

RELATED: Prop 7 to allow Daylight Saving Time change approved in California

PROP 8: NO

Regulates amounts outpatient kidney dialysis clinics charge for dialysis treatment. Get full details on this proposition here.

RELATED: Prop 8 fails: California voters reject measure to limit dialysis profits

PROP 9:

On July 18, 2018, Proposition 9 was removed from the ballot by order of the California Supreme Court.

PROP 10: NO

Expands local governments' authority to enact rent control on residential property. Get full details on this proposition here.

RELATED: Californians reject rent control expansion initiative aimed at state's housing crisis

PROP 11: YES

Requires private-sector emergency ambulance employees to remain on-call during work breaks. Get full details on this proposition here.

PROP 12: YES

Establishes new standards for confinement of specified farm animals; bans sale of noncomplying products. Get full details on this proposition here.
