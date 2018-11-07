SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --On Election Day, California voters approved or denied 11 different propositions, which included regulations on dialysis centers, repealing the 2017 gas tax and wider local authority on rent control.
See how the propositions fared below:
PROP 1: PENDING
Authorizes bonds to fund specified housing assistance programs. Get full details on this proposition here.
PROP 2: YES
Authorizes bonds to fund existing housing program for individuals with mental illness. Get full details on this proposition here.
PROP 3: PENDING
Authorizes bonds to fund projects for water supply and quality, watershed, fish, wildlife, water conveyance, and groundwater sustainability and storage. Get full details on this proposition here.
PROP 4: YES
Authorizes bonds funding construction at hospitals providing children's health care. Get full details on this proposition here.
PROP 5: NO
Changes requirements for certain property owners to transfer their property tax base to replacement property. Get full details on this proposition here.
PROP 6: NO
Eliminates certain road repair and transportation funding. Requires certain fuel taxes and vehicle fees be approved by the electorate. Get full details on this proposition here.
PROP 7: YES
Conforms California daylight saving time to federal law. Allows legislature to change daylight saving time period. Get full details on this proposition here.
PROP 8: NO
Regulates amounts outpatient kidney dialysis clinics charge for dialysis treatment. Get full details on this proposition here.
PROP 9:
On July 18, 2018, Proposition 9 was removed from the ballot by order of the California Supreme Court.
PROP 10: NO
Expands local governments' authority to enact rent control on residential property. Get full details on this proposition here.
PROP 11: YES
Requires private-sector emergency ambulance employees to remain on-call during work breaks. Get full details on this proposition here.
PROP 12: YES
Establishes new standards for confinement of specified farm animals; bans sale of noncomplying products. Get full details on this proposition here.