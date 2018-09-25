SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --In the November election, California voters will decide on 11 propositions. Here's everything you need to know about Proposition 12.
PROPOSITION 12:
Establishes new standards for confinement of specified farm animals; bans sale of noncomplying products. Initiative statute.
SUMMARY:
A "YES" vote would ban sale of meat and eggs produced from animals that are kept in areas below a specified number of square feet.
HOW DID IT GET ON MY BALLOT:
Supporters of Proposition 12 obtained enough signatures of registered California Voters to qualify it as a ballot measure. It would take effect in 2020.
For example, Prop. 12 would require calves raised for veal to be confined in an area larger than 43 square feet and egg-laying hens must have more than 1 square foot of space.
MAJOR BACKERS:
Prevent Cruelty California, Humane Society of the United States.*
MAJOR OPPONENTS:
Association of California Egg Farmers & National Pork Producers Council. 3 animal rights organizations: The Humane Farming Association, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), and Friends of Animals also oppose it. They accuse the Humane Society of colluding with the United Egg Producers saying this measure legalizes cages until at least 2022.*
IMPACT TO TAXPAYERS:
Potential decrease in sales tax revenue from farms. California could face an additional cost (tens of millions of dollars) to enforce the new regulations.
*NOTE: All information regarding donations as backers or opponents of a ballot measure reflects financial disclosures made to California's Secretary of State as of September 7, 2018.