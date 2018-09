In the November election , California voters will decide on 11 propositions . Here's everything you need to know about Proposition 10.Expands local governments' authority to enact rent control on residential property. Initiative statuteA "YES" vote supports letting local governments adopt rent control and abolishes the existing Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act.Supporters of Prop. 10 collected enough signatures of registered California voters to qualify it.Coalition for Affordable Housing , AIDS Healthcare Foundation, & Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment, California Nurses Association, California Teachers Association, SEIU California, California Democratic Party, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti*California Apartment Association & California Rental Housing Association (Landlord Groups)*Prop. 10's opponents have raised considerably more money than Prop 10's supporters, $34,796,755 compared to the $12,610,741 collected by supporters.Unknown