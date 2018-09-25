2018-ELECTION

2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 10: Local rent control initiative

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
In the November election, California voters will decide on 11 propositions. Here's everything you need to know about Proposition 10.

PROPOSITION 10:

Expands local governments' authority to enact rent control on residential property. Initiative statute

SUMMARY:

A "YES" vote supports letting local governments adopt rent control and abolishes the existing Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act.

HOW DID IT GET ON MY BALLOT:

Supporters of Prop. 10 collected enough signatures of registered California voters to qualify it.

MAJOR BACKERS:

Coalition for Affordable Housing , AIDS Healthcare Foundation, & Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment, California Nurses Association, California Teachers Association, SEIU California, California Democratic Party, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti*

MAJOR OPPONENTS:

California Apartment Association & California Rental Housing Association (Landlord Groups)*

DID YOU KNOW:

Prop. 10's opponents have raised considerably more money than Prop 10's supporters, $34,796,755 compared to the $12,610,741 collected by supporters.

IMPACT TO TAXPAYERS:

Unknown

Take a look at full coverage on the 2018 election here.

*NOTE: All information regarding donations as backers or opponents of a ballot measure reflects financial disclosures made to California's Secretary of State as of September 7, 2018.
