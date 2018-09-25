SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --In the November election, California voters will decide on 11 propositions. Here's everything you need to know about Proposition 10.
PROPOSITION 10:
Expands local governments' authority to enact rent control on residential property. Initiative statute
SUMMARY:
A "YES" vote supports letting local governments adopt rent control and abolishes the existing Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act.
HOW DID IT GET ON MY BALLOT:
Supporters of Prop. 10 collected enough signatures of registered California voters to qualify it.
MAJOR BACKERS:
Coalition for Affordable Housing , AIDS Healthcare Foundation, & Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment, California Nurses Association, California Teachers Association, SEIU California, California Democratic Party, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti*
MAJOR OPPONENTS:
California Apartment Association & California Rental Housing Association (Landlord Groups)*
DID YOU KNOW:
Prop. 10's opponents have raised considerably more money than Prop 10's supporters, $34,796,755 compared to the $12,610,741 collected by supporters.
IMPACT TO TAXPAYERS:
Unknown
Take a look at full coverage on the 2018 election here.
*NOTE: All information regarding donations as backers or opponents of a ballot measure reflects financial disclosures made to California's Secretary of State as of September 7, 2018.