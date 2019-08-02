building a better bay area

WATCH TODAY: Building a Better Bay Area Housing Crisis Town Hall

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 is bringing local housing experts together to tackle tough questions around the Bay Area housing crisis. We have one goal: to bring you real solutions.

Check back today at 4 p.m., when ABC7 News Anchor Dan Ashley will moderate the discussion. He'll be following your comments and questions online to make sure your voice is heard. So, join us at the table. We want to know what you think, where you're looking for solutions, and how your community is dealing with this Bay Area reality.

We invite our viewers to submit questions via the form below or on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #BetterBayArea.

Watch the ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area town hall discussion LIVE, wherever you get ABC7 News.

PANEL GUESTS:

  • Ken Kirkey: Planning Director for the San Francisco Bay Area Metropolitan Transportation Commission

  • Maryann Leshin: Deputy Director for the City of Oakland's Housing & Community Development Department

  • Elizabeth Kneebone: Research Director for UC Berkeley's Terner Center for Housing Innovation

  • Judson True: Director of Housing Delivery for the City of San Francisco

  • Cynthia A. Parker: President and CEO for BRIDGE Housing

  • Jim Wunderman: President and CEO for the Bay Area Council

