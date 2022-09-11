Dhante Jackson, accused of killing 8-year-old girl in Merced, arrested after months-long manhunt

Merced police are asking for the public's help to find a man, a day after a child was found dead inside his home on Friday.

FRESNO, Calif. -- A man has been arrested, accused of killing 8-year-old Sophia Mason in Merced earlier this year.

Merced Police say Dhante Jackson had been on the run since that time. According to the Bay Area News Group, he was finally tracked down and taken into custody in Newark, Calif.

Sophia Mason was found dead in a bathtub in early March.

Her mother, 30-year-old Samantha Johnson was taken into custody at that time and now faces charges of felony child abuse and first-degree murder. She has pleaded not guilty.

In documents from the Merced Police Department's investigation, obtained by ABC30 Action News, Johnson claimed she had not seen her child for weeks before the murder.

The documents also allege Sophia was forced to live in a metal shed in the backyard of the house and was sexually abused by Jackson.

The Merced Police Department says that Jackson will be transported back to the Merced County Jail to face charges.

Merced Police say they plan to hold a news conference on Sunday morning to discuss the case.

