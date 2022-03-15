crime

Child's body found in Merced home is missing 8-year-old girl from Hayward, authorities say

34-year-old Dhante Jackson went on the run, and is now wanted for murder, police say.
EMBED <>More Videos

Child found dead inside Merced home is missing girl: Authorities

MERCED, Calif. -- Authorities have confirmed to our sister station KFSN-TV in Fresno that the child who was found dead inside a Merced home last week is eight-year-old Sophia Mason from Hayward.

Detectives were led to the gruesome discovery after interrogating Mason's mother, 30-year-old Samantha Johnson.

Police reported Mason as missing hours before her body was found. She had been missing for about a month.

Johnson was in jail in Alameda County after being arrested by Hayward police for a warrant stemming from a child abuse incident that occurred in 2021.

She was transferred to the Merced County Jail and is facing a charge of murder.

Merced police are still looking for 34-year-old Dhante Jackson, Johnson's boyfriend. They say he lives at the home where the child's body was found on Friday.



Merced police say soon after news spread about Jackson's home being searched, he went on the run. He is now wanted for murder.

He is known to frequent the Bay Area, police say.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Detective John Pinnegar at (209)388-7712 or by email at pinnegarj@cityofmerced.org.

On Saturday, a memorial outside the house in Merced grew, with people adding stuffed animals and bright balloons.

Neighbors told Action News they rarely saw Johnson, Jackson, or 8-year-old Sophia.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mercedchild abusecrimemurderchild deathhomicide investigation
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Officials warn drivers to watch out for gas thieves amid high prices
Merced PD looking for homicide suspect after child found dead in home
Santa Clara Co. Sheriff Laurie Smith announces plans to retire
Breed says SF recovery 'coming' in State of the City address
TOP STORIES
Senate advances bill to make daylight saving time permanent
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Suspects arrested in deadly Richmond shooting last Father's Day
CA mom goes into premature labor after EDD freezes benefits
Fox News war photojournalist killed in Ukraine, network says
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19
Oakland teachers get engaged at Glenview Elementary
Show More
Saget's fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Can US implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine?
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
California Democrats shoot down gas tax pause
SF educators camp out at district HQ demanding unpaid checks
More TOP STORIES News