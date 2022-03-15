Child's body found in Merced home is missing 8-year-old girl from Hayward, authorities say

Detectives were led to the gruesome discovery after interrogating Mason's mother, 30-year-old Samantha Johnson.
Police reported Mason as missing hours before her body was found. She had been missing for about a month.
Johnson was in jail in Alameda County after being arrested by Hayward police for a warrant stemming from a child abuse incident that occurred in 2021.
She was transferred to the Merced County Jail and is facing a charge of murder.
Merced police are still looking for 34-year-old Dhante Jackson, Johnson's boyfriend. They say he lives at the home where the child's body was found on Friday.
Merced police say soon after news spread about Jackson's home being searched, he went on the run. He is now wanted for murder.
He is known to frequent the Bay Area, police say.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Detective John Pinnegar at (209)388-7712 or by email at pinnegarj@cityofmerced.org.
On Saturday, a memorial outside the house in Merced grew, with people adding stuffed animals and bright balloons.
Neighbors told Action News they rarely saw Johnson, Jackson, or 8-year-old Sophia.