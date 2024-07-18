SF mayoral candidate Ahsha Safai wants more investment in community policing

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Building a Better Bay Area means giving you the information you need to vote. And what happens in the San Francisco Mayor's race will impact not only the city, but the entire Bay Area.

So this week, we're talking with each of the top five mayoral candidates on ABC7 News at 3 p.m.

"We're down officers right now, but we are not down the willpower," Safai said. "So what I proposed is - mandatory foot and bike patrols, proactive community policing, we need to spread that around San Francisco."

