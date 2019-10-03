Oakland Athletics

Oakland A's fans pack coliseum for huge tailgater before big Wildcard game

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The party started early at the Oakland Coliseum with gates opening at 11 a.m., the parking lot teaming with cars, six hours before the scheduled start of the single elimination game between the hometown A's and the Tampa Bay Rays.

For Doug and Regina Pryor, this day reminds them of the good old days in the 1970s, when the A's were repeatedly at the top of the heap.

"Being from the days of Reggie Jackson, and Sal Bando and Campy Campaneres, today's team, they have that unity and that spirit," said Doug Pryor as he and his wife sat on canvas chairs with their barbecue going.

For Vicky Maday and her family, it's a party within a party, as in a 55th birthday celebration. Her future daughter-in-law even made a cake, sporting green and gold colors, a woman with an A's cap on, just like Maday.

ABC7News asked Maday what she'd like for her birthday.

"A win of course! Is that even a question?! A win."

Reno fourth-grader Baron Sloan is well short of his 55th birthday. For him, it's about backing the team he loves and following his Dad's lead.

"Dad just made me an A's fan, just like he made Mom and my sister," said Sloan.

He and his Dad will be among friends tonight, with the A's expecting a Wildcard game record of more than 52,000 fans in the stands.

Even the third deck, known as Mt. Davis, will be open.

