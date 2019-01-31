SUPER BOWL 53

Jared Goff vs.Tom Brady: 2 Bay Area quarterbacks, 2 similar paths to Super Bowl LIII

EMBED </>More Videos

Super Bowl quarterbacks Tom Brady and Jared Goff were born and bred in the Bay Area. (AP)

by Juan Carlos Guerrero
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Seventeen years and 47 miles is all that separates the New England Patriots' Tom Brady and Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams.

JARED GOFF: They LA Ram they love in Marin County

The two quarterbacks that will face off against each other on Super Bowl LIII share similar backgrounds.

MORE: Tom Brady's parents headed to Atlanta for their son's 9th Super Bowl
Both grew up in the Bay Area. Brady was born in San Mateo while Goff was born in Novato. Both went to Catholic high schools and had the same childhood hero.
Watch the video to follow their similar and varying paths to the Super Bowl.

See more stories and videos related to the Super Bowl.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsSuper Bowl 53Super Bowltom bradylos angeles ramsNew England PatriotsnflfootballUC Berkeleyabc7 originalsSan FranciscoSan MateoNovatoKentfield
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPER BOWL 53
Buffalo Wild Wings to serve free wings if Super Bowl goes into OT
Super Bowl security preparing for anything
Super Bowl 53 ads: See a sneak peek
Lawsuit seeks redo of Rams-Saints NFC game
More Super Bowl 53
SPORTS
Warriors' Cousins to make home debut vs. Embiid, 76ers
Ranking the worst current contracts on all 30 teams
Midseason report cards on all 31 NHL teams
2019 MLB Spring Training
More Sports
Top Stories
Restaurant owner won't serve customers wearing MAGA hats
Honduran mother speaks out after being reunited with daughter at SFO
Polar vortex: Iowa college student found dead on campus
Accuweather Forecast: Brief break today, next storm tomorrow
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Infant liquid ibuprofen recalled over safety concerns
WATCH LIVE: Steam rises off Lake Michigan in Chicago
Suspect arrested at Bay Bridge toll plaza for allegedly having gun
Show More
17 cars catch fire at Newark Airport parking garage
EXCLUSIVE: PG&E CEO refuses to answer ABC7's questions after court appearance
SF residents voice opposition, support for plan to charge drivers on Lombard
Trendy diet of intermittent fasting used as tech productivity hack
Search continues for Ilene Misheloff after 30 years
More News