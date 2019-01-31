SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Seventeen years and 47 miles is all that separates the New England Patriots' Tom Brady and Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams.
JARED GOFF: They LA Ram they love in Marin County
The two quarterbacks that will face off against each other on Super Bowl LIII share similar backgrounds.
Both grew up in the Bay Area. Brady was born in San Mateo while Goff was born in Novato. Both went to Catholic high schools and had the same childhood hero.
Watch the video to follow their similar and varying paths to the Super Bowl.
