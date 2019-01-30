SUPER BOWL

"It never gets old": Tom Brady's parents headed to Atlanta for their 9th Super Bowl

EMBED </>More Videos

After this Super Bowl, the Brady's will have attended as many "Big Games" as they have grandchildren - Nine. (KGO-TV)

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) --
For Tom and Galen Brady, Super Bowls are like grandchildren.

Each one is different.

They should know as they have 9 grand kids, and this Sunday they will attend their ninth Super Bowl.

RELATED: Patriots make 3rd straight Super Bowl, beat Chiefs 37-31 OT

Before leaving to Atlanta for the Big Game, they spoke with ABC7's Mindi Bach, and gave her a look inside their den stuffed with memorabilia from their son's 19-year career.

You can see all the fun stuff in the video above.

See more stories about the Super Bowl.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportstom bradyNew England Patriotslos angeles ramsnflSuper Bowlfun stuffSan Mateo
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPER BOWL
Super Bowl 53 ads: See a sneak peek
Lawsuit seeks redo of Rams-Saints NFC game
Jared Goff leads LA Rams to Super Bowl LIII
Patriots rally to beat Chiefs in AFC Championship
More Super Bowl
SPORTS
For defensemen shooting the puck, why less is more
Steve Kerr says DeMarcus Cousins got Warriors through tough stretch
Warriors' Cousins to make home debut vs. Embiid, 76ers
Predicting 2019 Vegas win totals, over/unders for all 32 NFL teams
More Sports
Top Stories
East Bay homeless counts show more women, seniors living on streets
South Bay down payment assistance program may not be enough
Heavy snow is coming; here's when you should travel to Tahoe
Freezing Midwest weather impacts flights at SFO
How Midwest deep freeze compares to Bay Area weather
Newsom to decide if Manson follower Van Houten is paroled
Small plane crashes in Modesto without ever leaving ground
Photos show potential persons of interest in 'Empire' actor attack, police say
Show More
Judge says PG&E violated probation from 2010 San Bruno pipeline blast
Oakland begins counting homeless population, expects number to go up
VIDEO: Elephant seals take over Drakes Beach
Deep freeze envelops Midwest, even stops the mail
Beloved Bay Area mountain may be getting an environmental makeover
More News