SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) --For Tom and Galen Brady, Super Bowls are like grandchildren.
Each one is different.
They should know as they have 9 grand kids, and this Sunday they will attend their ninth Super Bowl.
RELATED: Patriots make 3rd straight Super Bowl, beat Chiefs 37-31 OT
Before leaving to Atlanta for the Big Game, they spoke with ABC7's Mindi Bach, and gave her a look inside their den stuffed with memorabilia from their son's 19-year career.
You can see all the fun stuff in the video above.
See more stories about the Super Bowl.