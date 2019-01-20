NFL

Patriots make 3rd straight Super Bowl, beat Chiefs 37-31 OT

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the AFC Championship game against the Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP)

KANSAS CITY --
The New England Patriots are headed to their third straight Super Bowl, once more thanks to Tom Brady's brilliance.

The five-time NFL champion guided the Patriots 75 yards after winning the overtime coin toss, and backup Rex Burkhead's 2-yard TD lifted New England past Kansas City 37-31 for the AFC championship Sunday night.


The drive against an exhausted defense was reminiscent of when the Patriots beat Atlanta in the only Super Bowl to go to OT two years ago.

New England (13-5) benefited from two critical replay reviews and made its ninth Super Bowl with Brady at quarterback and Bill Belichick as coach.

RELATED: Bay Area native, former Cal QB Jared Goff leads Los Angeles Rams to Super Bowl

Awaiting them in Atlanta are the Los Angeles Rams, who won 26-23 in overtime in New Orleans for the NFC championship. The Rams last made the Super Bowl in 2002 while based in St. Louis, losing to the Patriots.

It's the first time both conference title games went to OT. The last time both visitors won conference championship matches was 2012.

