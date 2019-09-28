Cal Bears lose 24-17 to ASU in first loss of 2019 season

The Cal Bears came into Friday night's home game with high hopes of remaining undefeated as they hosted Arizona State University at Memorial Stadium.Cal was the only undefeated team in the Pac-12 heading into the game, but lost 24-17, and losing quarterback Chase Garber, who left due to an injury late in the second quarter. The Golden Bears are now 4-1.Cal's 4-0 start and 15th place ranking is the team's best start since 2009."It's awesome! I absolutely love it! We have stuck through them thick-and-thin, we are just reaping the benefits right now," says Bears fan Kevin Gin, who lives in Albany.ASU was first to put points on the board with a touchdown. Half way through the first quarter, the bears answered with a touchdown pass of their own from quarterback Chase Garbers to wide-receiver Trevon Clark.But just before the end of the first half, Garbers was hurt when he landed on his throwing arm. He was helped off the field and left the game.Max Schmidt, who made it out from Hillsborough, likes what he saw tonight. But his concern: the Bears offense."If they want to really dominate in the Pac-12, they need to get up to 450 yards per game because they are going to run into some other teams that can really put up points, and if they can't, it's not going to be pretty," says Schmidt.As fans gathered to tailgate and for frat parties near Memorial Stadium, police blocked off roads and cars being were towed, which is all part of new parking restrictions on city streets during home games.Back on field, Bears fans know Oregon and USC will be tough opponents, yet remain confident Cal will keep its winning season alive."If we beat Oregon at home, and Stanford away, I think we can win the Pac-12!" says David Scilin, a grad student at UC Berkeley.The Cal Bears play next Saturday at Oregon.