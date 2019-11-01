Doctor explains more about Warriors star Stephen Curry injury

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Warriors star Stephen Curry broke his hand during Wednesday night's game when he fell in the third quarter- and Aron Baynes of the Phoenix Suns landed on top of him.Thursday, Curry posted a photo on his Instagram Stories writing, "appreciate all the love/texts/support. Be back soon."Dr. Lindsey Valone, an orthopedic hand surgeon with California Pacific Orthopedics, stopped by the ABC7 News studio to explain more about his injury.