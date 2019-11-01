SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Warriors star Stephen Curry broke his hand during Wednesday night's game when he fell in the third quarter- and Aron Baynes of the Phoenix Suns landed on top of him.
RELATED: Stephen Curry breaks left hand on hard fall during game
Thursday, Curry posted a photo on his Instagram Stories writing, "appreciate all the love/texts/support. Be back soon."
RELATED: Warriors star Stephen Curry shares message with Dub Nation after hand injury
Dr. Lindsey Valone, an orthopedic hand surgeon with California Pacific Orthopedics, stopped by the ABC7 News studio to explain more about his injury.
Watch the full interview in the player above.
See more stories on Steph Curry and the Warriors.
Doctor explains more about Warriors star Stephen Curry injury
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More