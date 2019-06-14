Fans say a bittersweet goodbye to Oracle Arena after Warriors loss

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Thursday night's loss wasn't the way Warriors fans wanted to say goodbye to Oracle Arena.Dub Nation was really hoping they'd get to celebrate the Warriors last game at Oracle Arena with a win. It was tense inside up until the last second.You could see the devastation on fans faces when the buzzer rang-- but many tell us they knew the Warriors gave it everything they had. It's the end of an era here after a 47-year run.We talked with fans about saying goodbye to Oracle, and for some of them, it's a little tough.Thursday night, the Warriors tweeted out a big thank you to Dub Nation and said they have the best fans in the world.