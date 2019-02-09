Giants fans brave rain for 2019 FanFest

Rainy skies at Giants Fanfest 2019. A new scoreboard under construction at Oracle Park. #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/1mhq5auJ0J — watkowski (@watkowski) February 9, 2019

San Francisco Giants fans braved the scattered showers on Saturday for the 2019 FanFest at the renamed Oracle Park.Thousands of fans of all ages had free admission to Oracle Park for the kickoff to the new baseball season.Players were on hand for autographs and interview sessions with KNBR radio personalities.By 10:30 a.m., the wait time for player autographs was two hours at the kids (16 and under) line.The outfield was covered to protect it from the rain and foot traffic. But fans could sit in the dugouts to dodge the rain.Pitchers Sam Dyson, Pat Venditte, Tyler Beede appeared at a kids press conference where young fans got to pose questions to the players, including who is the toughest batter they ever faced (Answer: Miguel Cabrera) and which former Giant they wish they could have played with (Answer: Brian Wilson).The Giants home opener is April 5.