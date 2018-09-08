WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) --The Warriors are getting another dance team.
ABC7 News was in Walnut Creek today for tryouts on Saturday. Auditions were open to anyone 55 or older.
RELATED: Golden State Warriors expanding dance team to include seniors
Those trying out for a spot included a woman who was a member of the Warriors inaugural dance team when it first started 34 years ago.
"To make history the first time in 1985, would be incredible to do it as a senior team and to continue that legacy, so it's kinda cool," said Robyn Valdes, a former Warriors dance team member.
"It's a lot of ladies here. A lot of different type of ladies and we're just gonna have fun," said senior dance team hopeful Renee Dawson.
RELATED: VIDEO: Golden State Warriors dance cam mom busts a move on ABC7
The dance team director said they got a huge turnout for today's tryouts.
This will be the fourth dance team for the Warriors.
All the dance teams will be part of performances at Oracle Arena during the upcoming season.