The Warriors are getting another dance team.ABC7 News was in Walnut Creek today for tryouts on Saturday. Auditions were open to anyone 55 or older.Those trying out for a spot included a woman who was a member of the Warriors inaugural dance team when it first started 34 years ago."To make history the first time in 1985, would be incredible to do it as a senior team and to continue that legacy, so it's kinda cool," said Robyn Valdes, a former Warriors dance team member."It's a lot of ladies here. A lot of different type of ladies and we're just gonna have fun," said senior dance team hopeful Renee Dawson.The dance team director said they got a huge turnout for today's tryouts.This will be the fourth dance team for the Warriors.All the dance teams will be part of performances at Oracle Arena during the upcoming season.