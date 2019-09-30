'Good luck Boch!' Giants fans say goodbye to beloved manager Bruce Bochy

Fans were wearing "Thank You Boch" t-shirts, and holding signs, as chants of "Bochy! Bochy!" rang out during introductions.
RELATED: Giants fans salute Bruce Bochy with foghorn on last day
They wished him well in his retirement, and expressed heartfelt gratitude for the three World Series Championships he brought to the city.
"My mother didn't live long enough to see the Giants get a World Series, and he brought us three," one fan said. "So, God bless him. But I wish he'd stay," she said.
So long #Bochy .. & I DO! This happy couple from #Visalia tied the knot before #Giants game, they wish Bochy the best in his retirement! #ThankYouBoch @DionLimTV @CAlvarezABC7 pic.twitter.com/zeynOtU16v— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) September 29, 2019
One couple loves Bochy so much, they actually got married outside the ballpark before the game.
Other Giants fans brought huge banners saying goodbye. Countless people spoke to ABC7 News, telling us their messages for "Boch."
RELATED: San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy receives key to the city
It was bittersweet as many simply said "good luck" and others wish he'd stick around for a few more seasons.
The Giants lost to the Dodgers, badly. But it didn't matter. Today was, as Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, "all about Bochy."
FOGHORN SALUTE! BIg #SFGiants send off for manager Bruce #Bochy @OracleParkSF #ThankYouBoch @CAlvarezABC7 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/W9olF1IuvF— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) September 29, 2019
#HeyDidYouSeeThis ?!? Fresno gamers say #ThankYouBoch #SFGiants @abc7newsbayarea @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/9HNouG3OrG— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) September 29, 2019
Chants of Bochy, Bochy, Bochy #ThankYouBoch #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/WiQCwuqrPI— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) September 29, 2019
#ThankYouBoch #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/VcyQzyBPYS— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) September 29, 2019
See more stories and videos about Bruce Bochy and the San Francisco Giants.