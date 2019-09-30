'Good luck Boch!' Giants fans say goodbye to beloved manager Bruce Bochy

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It was a love fest for Bruce Bochy at Oracle Park, as the City of San Francisco said farewell to the beloved Giants manager in his last game Sunday.Fans were wearing "Thank You Boch" t-shirts, and holding signs, as chants of "Bochy! Bochy!" rang out during introductions.They wished him well in his retirement, and expressed heartfelt gratitude for the three World Series Championships he brought to the city."My mother didn't live long enough to see the Giants get a World Series, and he brought us three," one fan said. "So, God bless him. But I wish he'd stay," she said.One couple loves Bochy so much, they actually got married outside the ballpark before the game.Other Giants fans brought huge banners saying goodbye. Countless people spoke to ABC7 News, telling us their messages for "Boch."It was bittersweet as many simply said "good luck" and others wish he'd stick around for a few more seasons.The Giants lost to the Dodgers, badly. But it didn't matter. Today was, as Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, "all about Bochy."