San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy receives key to the city

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Giants manager Bruce Bochy was honored before Saturday afternoon's game.

This was his final series as Giants manager.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed, along with former mayors Art Agnos, Frank Jordan and Willie Brown, presented the key to the city to Bochy.

Bochy has won three World Series titles as the Giants skipper.

And last week, he became the 11th manager in MLB history to win 2,000 games in his career.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscosan francisco giantsmlbbaseballlondon breed
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
Dodgers match franchise record with 105th win
Bellinger hits 47th HR, leads Dodgers to 9-2 win over Giants
Dodgers need win over Giants to tie team mark
Giants' infielder Mauricio Dubon finds success in San Francisco
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police investigating shooting near De Anza High School that left 3 injured
String of San Francisco restaurants closing their doors
LIST: The most haunted places in the Bay Area
Klay Thompson's new shoe dropping soon
Structure fire prompts evacuations in Sonoma County
CVS suspends sale of Zantac heartburn medication over cancer fears
Footage shows boy survive hit and run accident
Show More
Pilot injured after plane crashes onto Hwy 99 in Modesto
Maná rocks San Jose, fans fill SAP Center
Hayward affordable housing to break ground at site of former Mervyn's
LIST: The best pumpkin patches in the Bay Area
José José, Mexico's legendary 'Prince of Song,' dies at 71
More TOP STORIES News