Super Bowl 2020

JLo, Shakira take stage at Super Bowl 2020 halftime show

MIAMI GARDENS -- Seizing their opportunity to make a cultural statement, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira infused the Super Bowl halftime show with an exuberance and joy that celebrated their Latina heritage.

Their breathless athleticism matched that of the football players waiting in the locker room.

Shakira opened with, yes, a hip-shaking performance of "She Wolf" and a fast-moving medley that ended with her signature song, "Hips Don't Lie."

Lopez, in a black leather outfit that her dancers matched, started with a nostalgic snippet of "Jenny From the Block." She exhibited some startling pole-dancing moves, a reference to her much-celebrated turn in the movie "Hustlers." At one point she bent into a deep squat while standing on the shoulders of a dancer that likely had muscles aching across the country in sympathy.

She tore through "Love Don't Cost a Thing," "Get Right, "On the Floor" and "Que Calor," finding time to slip away from the black leather in to sparkling silver leotard that left little to the imagination.



Having, essentially, an opening act for a concert that stretches not much longer than a dozen minutes was a risky move. At times the performance seemed rushed, as if they were trying to say too much in too short of time. The guest acts, J. Balvin and Bad Bunny, were superfluous and only served to better emphasize the talents of the headliners.

But the first halftime show to celebrate Latino artists could rightly be declared a success, and it also bodes well for the management of Jay-Z, who packaged the program for the first time on a new deal with the NFL.

Memorably, Lopez's daughter, Emme, joined her mother for a verse of "Let's Get Loud," where the 11-year girl sang the chorus of Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the U.S.A." Her mother appeared in a red, white and blue cape that was a representation of the Puerto Rican flag, not the American one.

It was a pointed reminder that before a television audience that approached 100 million people, it was a different part of America making a powerful statement for inclusion.
RELATED: Shakira explains importance of halftime show with J.Lo at 'very American' event

Many were quick to praise the performance, including Lady Gaga, who warned the pop singers not to lip sync the night before the show.

"What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time. Such powerful sexy women!!!!" she tweeted.



And J.Lo certainly found a fan in husband Alexander Rodriguez!

"AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun!" he tweeted.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmiamisan francisco 49erskansas city chiefslive musiccelebrityentertainmentnflsuper bowlfootballmusic newsjennifer lopezsuper bowl 2020u.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SUPER BOWL 2020
Mahomes leads Chiefs' rally past 49ers in Super Bowl, 31-20
Super Bowl 2020 watch parties in Bay Area
Super Bowl teams honor Kobe Bryant
Niners fans ready for the big game
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mahomes leads Chiefs' rally past 49ers in Super Bowl, 31-20
2 cases of coronavirus confirmed in San Benito County, health officials say
Bay Area's 2nd case of coronavirus confirmed in Santa Clara Co.
Super Bowl 2020: What to know about 49ers vs Chiefs
49ers woman coach 'happy to be a trailblazer' at Super Bowl
SF street closures during Super Bowl Sunday
Steve Young forsees 6 touchdowns for Jimmy G in Super Bowl LIV
Show More
Game day prices make for super expensive day in Miami
Prognosticating raccoon picks 49ers as Super Bowl winner
Antioch teen shot outside East Bay high school has died, officials say
Andrew Yang's 'Yang Gang' drives his unconventional campaign
49ers, faithful gear up for Super Bowl in pregame festivities
More TOP STORIES News