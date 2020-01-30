Super Bowl 2020

Super Bowl 2020: Shakira explains importance of halftime show with JLo at 'very American' event

By Julianne Herrera
MIAMI (KGO) -- The Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show stars global music icons Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. The two have very different styles, but are simliar when it comes to the message they hope to share on stage.

"Latinos are going through a difficult time in the U.S. right now, and I think it's important for us to convey a messsage of unity," Shakira said.

She talked about how the Latin community is such a "relevant force," but sometimes gets overlooked.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez, Shakira are ready to bring heat for Miami performance

Sunday, which also happens to be the singer's birthday, she says is the perfect chance to remind the country "how much we have to offer."

The Super Bowl is "as American as it gets," she said.

So this year's halftime performance will celebrate the "heritage of this country, which is one of diversity."

Born in Barranquilla, Colombia, she says as a little girl no one would ever believe she'd end up performing at a Super Bowl.



Jennifer Lopez, who grew up in the Bronx, echoed the same sentiments.

"Two Latinas doing this at this time in this country, it's just very empowering for us," she said.

JLo added how big this performace is not just big for the Latino community, but for all women.

"The Chiefs and the 49ers are run by women. And then you got two women headlining the halftime show... When I think of my daughter, when I think of all the little girls in the world, to be able to have that, to see that..."

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira agreed, it's the perfect stage for the message, and it couldn't be in a more approprate city than Miami, Florida.




Take a look at the latest stories and videos about Super Bowl 2020 here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmiamisuper bowl 2020
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUPER BOWL 2020
South Bay native Rob Mendez enjoying 'amazing' experience in Miami
Super Bowl 2020: What to know about 49ers vs. Chiefs
The Rock wishes super fan Kittle luck ahead of Super Bowl 2020
Tour Miami by boat for the best Instagram Pictures
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
The Rock wishes super fan Kittle luck ahead of Super Bowl 2020
Andrew Yang's 'Yang Gang' drives his unconventional campaign
Fotis Dulos dies days after attempting suicide: Attorney
South Bay native Rob Mendez enjoying 'amazing' experience in Miami
Global emergency declared over coronavirus: WHO
Stepped-up security in Miami ahead of Super Bowl 2020
J.Lo, Shakira ready to bring the heat to Super Bowl 2020 halftime show
Show More
Dog's owner buys Super Bowl ad to thank vet that treated his cancer
Kobe Bryant inspired East Bay athlete with personal message
Parrot sings, dances to 'Baby Shark' song
SF street closures during Super Bowl Sunday
7 things to know about SF's homeless navigation centers
More TOP STORIES News