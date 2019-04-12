NBA

Los Angeles Lakers, head coach Luke Walton 'mutually agree to part ways'

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Lakers announced Friday that the team and Luke Walton have agreed to mutually part ways.

"We would like to thank Luke for his dedicated service over the last three years," said Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka in a press release. "We wish Luke and his family the best of luck moving forward."

The news comes just days after Magic Johnson's surprise resignation as the Lakers president. Walton is leaving with two years remaining on his five-year contract.

EMBED More News Videos

Los Angeles Lakers fans were shocked to hear the news that Magic Johnson has resigned as president of the team, just hours before the final game of the season.


Walton thanked the Buss family for the opportunity to coach the Lakers.

"This franchise and the city will always be special to me and my family," he said in the press release.

The team finished a frustrating and disappointing 37-45 in a season that began with massive expectations following Lebron James' arrival.

Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is considered a strong frontrunner for the Lakers job, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

There have been rumors that Walton may be headed to the Sacramento Kings as their new head coach.

Walton coached the Warriors from 2014-2016. When Steve Kerr fell ill, Walton served as an interim head coach with the team during their historic 24-0 start to the 2015-1016 season. This was the same year Golden State achieved 73 wins, an NBA record.

This year, the Warriors are heading to the playoffs for a franchise-record seventh consecutive season.

It all starts tomorrow right here on ABC.

ESPN contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angelesoaklandsacramentolos angeles lakersnbagolden state warriorssacramento kingsbasketball
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NBA
Warriors plan to give every Chase Center ticket holder a free Muni day pass
Kerr: Forced trade by Davis 'bad for the league'
Stephen, Ayesha Curry launch foundation to help children in Bay Area
ABC7 News anchor gifts Ayesha and Stephen Curry with a sweet surprise
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
More TOP STORIES News