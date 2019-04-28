WARRIORS-CLIPPERS: Western Conference playoff schedule

VIDEO: 'Oakland held us down': Warriors' Stephen Curry emotional over team's upcoming move to San Francisco
The Dubs, having home court advantage, played the first two games in Oakland.
WARRIORS ROUND 1 SCHEDULE:
- WARRIORS WIN 121-104: Game 1 in Oakland at 5 p.m. on ABC7, Saturday, April 13, 2019
- CLIPPERS WIN 135-131: Game 2 in Oakland at 7 p.m., Monday, April 15, 2019
- WARRIORS WIN 132-105 Game 3 in Los Angeles at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019
- WARRIORS WIN 113-105 Game 4 in Los Angeles at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 21, 2019
- CLIPPERS WIN 129-121 Game 5 in Oakland on Wednesday, April 24, 2019,
- WARRIORS WIN 129 - 110 Game 6 in Los Angeles on Friday at 6 p.m. April 26, 2019
See more stories and videos about the Golden State Warriors.