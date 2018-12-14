SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --If the Raiders leave Oakland by the end of the year, they'll need a place to play before their new stadium in Las Vegas is ready. Maybe that place is Levi's Stadium.
According to our media partner The Mercury News, Santa Clara officials are making preparations, just in case the Raiders want to share Levi's Stadium with the 49ers.
The mayor says they're looking at lease agreements and other documents.
The city has yet to hear from Raiders executives.
The Raiders ended negotiations to play at the Coliseum next season after the city of Oakland sued the team and the NFL over their decision to move to Vegas.
