OAKLAND RAIDERS

Oakland files lawsuit against the Raiders and the NFL

EMBED </>More Videos

Oakland is fighting back. Tuesday the city announced it was suing the Raiders and the NFL to recover damages from the team's move to Las Vegas. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Oakland is fighting back. Tuesday the city announced it was suing the Raiders and the NFL to recover damages from the team's move to Las Vegas.

The suit claims that Oakland never had a chance despite bending over backward to try to convince Raiders' owner Mark Davis to stay.

REPORT: Raiders threaten to leave Oakland early if city files lawsuit against them

When the Raiders leave Oakland the city will lose revenue and taxpayers will be left with an $80 million stadium debt from 1995, back when the team moved from Los Angeles.

"The city of Oakland has made some huge investments in the Raiders over the years and we're going to try to get that investment back," said Jim Quinn, lead attorney of Berg and Androphy.

The suit argues the NFL and team owners acted in concert with Raiders owner Mark Davis to disregard the city's efforts to keep the team in Oakland. It's what fan groups like "Forever Oakland" have argued.

"Oakland never had a chance. As soon as Al Davis died, probably a week after, from people I know from the inside, Mark Davis was talking to Roger Goodell about going to Los Angeles with his dad's body still warm in the ground," said "Bauce" a member of the fan group "Forever Oakland."

RELATED: Raiders fans wearing rose-colored glasses as Las Vegas move looms

Goodell is the Commissioner of the NFL.

In 1984 a California Federal Court forced the NFL to adopt "relocation policies" to make sure teams follow very specific rules when determining if they should move to a new city.

"How's the fan base, are you making money, what's the size of the market? In each instance allowing Oakland to move to Las Vegas violated those criteria," added Quinn.

Oakland, he says, came up with the offer that Davis wanted, but in the end was never considered.

RELATED: Caesars announces 15-year partnership with Raiders, Vegas stadium

The team did not respond to the lawsuit but Davis had said he would not sign a lease extension to play the 2020 season in Oakland if a suit was filed. The Raiders' new Las Vegas stadium may not be completed by then.

"What we want is not for the team to stay. If they want to go to Las Vegas, the name, the colors, the history says here," expressed "Bauce."

For more stories and videos related to the Oakland Raiders, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsOakland RaidersnfllawsuitOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OAKLAND RAIDERS
City of Oakland files federal lawsuit against Raiders, NFL
Raiders fire general manager Reggie McKenzie
Oakland Raiders fire general manager Reggie McKenzie
Raiders, 49ers win on same day for first time this season
More Oakland Raiders
SPORTS
The Clippers' bold plan to land Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant
Mavericks organizers drop another hint that surf contest could go Monday
A's Bob Melvin says it's 'exciting' to watch Heisman winner Kyler Murray
Catcher Chris Herrmann agrees to 1-year, $1 million deal with A's
More Sports
Top Stories
No suspicious package, device found after scare at Facebook building in Menlo Park
Dense fog returns Wednesday creating hazardous driving conditions
Whistle blower's charges against SF DA leads to federal investigation.
Mavericks organizers drop another hint that surf contest could go Monday
Q&A: 7 On Your Side answers Covered California questions tomorrow
Was the moon landing faked? Common arguments behind conspiracy theories
Google's Sundar Pichai testifies on Capitol Hill
Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula arrested on child abuse charges
Show More
Women caught on camera trashing SF restaurant during SantaCon turn themselves in
Driver killed in big-rig crash on westbound I-580 in Pleasanton
MYSTERY TEXT: Search intensifies for missing Colorado mom
Generous electric vehicle rebate in San Mateo County offered
Bear found in trash bin with mange doing well, but won't be released into wild
More News