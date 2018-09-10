OAKLAND RAIDERS

Raiders fans wearing rose-colored glasses with Las Vegas move looming

Raiders fans embrace each other outside the Oakland Coliseum ahead of the Raiders season opener against the Los Angeles Rams in Oakland, Calif. on Monday, September 10, 2018. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The season opener is a happy day for Oakland Raiders fans, but also brings dark clouds with the team's pending move to Las Vegas in 2020, and a threatened lawsuit looming against the team by the City of Oakland for lost income.

"Raiders," sang a group of fans in a chorus. They may be crying later because old habits and loves die hard. How do they spin it? "A lame duck relationship is what you're talking about," said fan Andy Coronado.

"Can't look at it in a negative way. They haven't left yet. They're still here," added Andy Rea.

We're talking rose colored glasses, Raiders style. But, nobody's blind.

RELATED: Raiders face explosive Rams after stunning trade

If a team and its fans ever needed a relationship counselor, these are them.

"It's like being the jilted lover," said Esteban Guzman. "Your wife tells you she wants a divorce. But he doesn't have a house yet, then I will go live with them."

It rings true. These aren't just fans. Raider Nation feels like a family.

We asked longtime fan Victoria Popejoy about that. "If your husband treated you the way the Raiders have, would you be together?" Her response? "I would be gone."

Get the latest updates on the Raiders here.

RECENT RAIDERS STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsOakland Raidersfootballnfllos angeles ramsOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OAKLAND RAIDERS
WATCH TONIGHT: Raiders season opener on ABC7
Sources: Rams wanted to add Khalil Mack, then trade him at end of season
Gruden takes center stage as Raiders set to take on Rams
Martavis Bryant faces yearlong suspension for violating substance abuse policy
More Oakland Raiders
SPORTS
A's aim to improve playoff position against lowly Orioles
WATCH TONIGHT: Raiders season opener on ABC7
Sources: Rams wanted to add Khalil Mack, then trade him at end of season
Youthful Braves open series with skidding Giants
More Sports
Top Stories
Dashcam video captures moment Muni bus crashed into SF building
Analyst: SF spent $35 million a year to remove trash from streets
Many Bay Area residents already meeting new carbon-free energy goal
WATCH TONIGHT: Raiders season opener on ABC7
Veteran whose wedding ring went missing at Redwood City hospital passes away
Nicki Minaj calls altercation with Cardi B 'mortifying,' 'humiliating'
Street gangs indicted for hacking Bay Area medical, dental offices
9-year-old starts tea business inspired by her grandmother
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Costco scam alert, many will owe taxes
Does moving have to be stressful?
Former cop allegedly tried to run down officers at Gilroy school
Apple recalling some iPhone 8 devices for manufacturing defect
World's biggest airplane takes off from Oakland
More News