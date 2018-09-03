They may not like it, but NFL players understand losing teammates to contract disputes is part of the business of the league.Still, the loss of Khalil Mack after the Raiders traded him to the Bears was a hard hit. He was no doubt, the best player on the team and in the prime of his career.Raidiers players spoke to the media for the first time since the trade.Though Mack held out the entire preseason as he sought a lucrative contract extension, his Oakland teammates believed any differences with the Raiders be worked out by the regular season. The players admit, they didn't see this coming.Players took to social media to show their shock-and a bit of anger-upon hearing the news Saturday that the Raiders traded Mack to the Bears. Chicago then gave Mack the contract extension he wanted, a record setting deal that makes him the highest paid defensive player in the league.Raiders coach Jon Gruden addressed the situation with the locker room Monday. The players are still coming to terms with it, but realize they need to focus on their jobs with the season opener only a week away.