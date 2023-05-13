Iconic San Leandro sports bar reopens, but with a subtle name change

Rickey's is back in business under new ownership in San Leandro. The place looks a lot different inside along with a subtle name change.

SAN LEANDRO (KGO) -- The bar that served as the home for generations of local sports fans, especially Raider Nation, is open again.

Rickey's is back in business under new ownership in San Leandro.

The place looks a lot different inside along with a subtle name change.

It's now Rickey's Sports Lounge, Rickey's spelled with an E.

That's different from the original, owned by the iconic Ricky Ricardo, who passed away in 2020.

"The memorabilia isn't here any more, but we're still building our own. The place has been remodeled, a fresh new look. We've got VIP lounges, newer tv's, the place has a newer, fresher look," said Ray Fowler.

Fowler says one thing that hasn't changed, the place is still a Raiders bar-- even though the team is no longer in Oakland.

