Longtime owner of Ricky's Sports Theatre & Grill in San Leandro dies

Ricky Ricardo died on Saturday from complications of Alzheimer's disease. He was 75 years old.
The sports bar is a favorite hangout for all sports fans, especially for the Raider Nation on Sundays.
The Raiders tweeted, "Ricky was a friend to the entire #RaiderNation and his kindness will be missed throughout the East Bay and beyond."
The Raiders family mourns the passing of Ricky Ricardo, owner of Ricky's Sports Theatre and Grill in San Leandro.— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 15, 2020
"The Raiders left this year for Vegas and I always felt comfort knowing that we still have Ricky's. This is our spot. And to see Ricky (go). So it's just hard," Raider fan Gabriela Rice said.
Miguel Lopez said, "This is pretty much my second home. So he's treated me with open arms he's accepted all fans from all different teams."
Ricky's has been an East Bay institution since it first opened in Hayward in 1946 and then moved to its recent location on Hesperian Blvd in San Leandro in 1960.
The bar is closed because of COVID-19 restrictions, and it's in danger of shutting permanently. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise money so it can survive.
In a Facebook post, the restaurant said in a statement:
"Hello to all of our loyal fans.
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Ricky. The family is mourning this great loss, but do appreciate all of the love, messages and condolences being sent their way. As you can imagine our hearts are very heavy and we are responding to messages as best as we can. Thank you ALL for the many years of mementos, support and undying devotion. Please say a prayer and light a candle."
So sorry to hear this news...I was fortunate to interview Ricky several times over the years. Always gracious and welcoming. A true icon of the East Bay. Rest easy Ricky. ❤️ https://t.co/2HC57Wwh3e— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) November 15, 2020