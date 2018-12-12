Sources say Raiders rescind offer to rent Oakland Coliseum for 2019 season

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --It's not impossible, but it appears increasingly unlikely the Raiders will play in Oakland next year.
Owner Mark Davis talked about it Wednesday at the NFL owners meeting in Dallas. In a video obtained by our media partners at the Bay Area News Group, Davis said the Raiders organization has rescinded its offer to pay Oakland $7.5 million to rent the Coliseum for the 2019 season.
"I don't want to pay for my own lawsuit," Davis said Wednesday.
This week, the City of Oakland announced it's suing the Raiders and the league over the team's upcoming move to Las Vegas.
According to the Bay Area News Group, Davis said all options are on the table when it comes to where the team will play next season. He reluctantly admitted those options include Oakland, since the fans want it so badly, but other possibilities such as San Diego, Santa Clara or Nevada appear more likely.