Marin Catholic High School creates special message for famous alum, Jared Goff

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
Marin Catholic High Students met on the football field Thursday morning to create a human, spelled out message for Jared Goff, who will play in his first Superbowl on Sunday.

The kids spelled out "Go Goff!" while video cameras in the bleachers and on a drone up above recorded the message.


Goff was the school's star quarterback until he graduated in 2013. He is known to come back to the school to visit and mentor student-athletes.

"He's such an incredibly sweet and wonderful kid and a bright young man. We want to do this to celebrate a pretty amazing achievement," said Assistant Principal Andy Van Horn.

Van Horn is a former marching band director. He organized the kids this morning and said his skills came in handy.

"It went wonderfully well. We didn't know how many kids were going to show up because it was totally voluntary. Just seeing the excitement and the energy, they were all willing to do it so that was great," he said.



Ethan Dirienzo is one of the hundreds of students who showed up for the video this morning.

"It was kind of more stressful than I imagined it would be. There was a lot of running, I didn't predict that going into it. But it was fun to represent for someone we are excited for this weekend," Dirienzo said.

The students hope Goff likes the video.

"I think it is a great idea. I know how much he loves the school and how much he means to us. I think it is a great idea for the school to do for him," said senior Vaughn Mauterer.

Many students plan to get together Sunday to watch the Superbowl. Everyone we talked to at the school thinks Goff can lead the Rams to victory.

"I think he will do well. He is calm he won't let it get to him. He will come out with a win I think," Dirienzo said.

