PHOTOS: Jared Goff's high school football days in Marin County

The photographer of Jared Goff as a Marin Catholic Wildcat had unique access. (Pepper Freedman)

GREENBRAE, Calif. (KGO) --
Lauren Pepper Freedman, ABC7 News Reporter Wayne Freedman's daughter, was a classmate.
During the team's 2011 football season, Pepper roamed the sidelines of every game, turning her lens on the team for a sideline portrait study.

Pepper took the backlit photo of Goff and Chris Tewhill after Marin Catholic suffered its only loss of the season to in their state final against Moraga's Campolindo High School. It was a moment.

"Save these pictures," Wayne remembers telling Pepper. "You never know. Goff might get to the Super Bowl, someday."

