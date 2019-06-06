Golden State Warriors

NBA Finals: ESPN reports Klay Thompson will not play Game 3

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- ESPN reported Wednesday afternoon that Klay Thompson, who is injured, will not play in Game 3.

2019 NBA FINALS SCHEDULE: Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors

Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr says that if the training staff determines there's a risk of making his injury worse, Klay Thompson won't play Game 3 at Oracle against the Raptors.

Thompson listed as active but didn't participate in any warm-ups on the court.

Kevin Durant is out for Game 3 and Kevon Looney is out for the season. Andrre Iguodala will play.

RELATED: Warriors star Stephen Curry to wear 'Thank You, Oakland' shoes during NBA Finals Game 3

The series is tied 1-1 as it heads back to Oakland Wednesday night.

Even though the Warriors are dealing with several injuries, fans said they are not worried. "I will be at the game and the Warriors will win of course. It doesn't matter about the injuries we have. It's the heart of our team. It's the spirit of our fans. It's the enthusiasm with which we play with. We have a will and a desire to win," said fan Wendell Clark.

RELATED: Four big questions that will decide this mysterious NBA Finals

Check out more stories about the Golden State Warriors and the NBA Finals.
