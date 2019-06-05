stephen curry

Warriors star Stephen Curry to wear 'Thank You, Oakland' shoes during NBA Finals Game 3

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Thank you, Oakland! Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry will be wearing a special pair of shoes during Game 3 of the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena to pay tribute to Oakland.

They are called the The Curry 6 Thank You, Oakland colorway.

The shoes are meant to celebrate the hundreds of thousands of people who call The Town home.

RELATED: 2019 NBA Finals Schedule: Warriors vs. Raptors

Under Armour shared video of Curry paying tribute to Oakland and some of the most influential people in his life and career.

"Dear Oakland, through the ups and downs, the city always had my back," Curry said in the video.
Under Armour says Curry wrote personalized letters to 30 people, including to his former security guard, Ralph Walker. He also surprised each person with a black-and-yellow pair of the Under Armour Curry 6 with the word "Oakland" on it.

"It's been my pleasure to represent the town the last 10 years. Through the ups and downs, the city always had my back. The energy was electric night after night. The passion was unmatched. The support was unending. For years, you literally had my back. No matter how big and wild this crowd got, I knew with you around, I was good. I will always be grateful for you and every other person in the Bay who put on for Dub Nation. The arena might be moving, but a huge part of my heart will always stay in Oakland. Steph Curry."

Get hyped about the Golden State Warriors here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsoaklandnba finalssocietygolden state warriorsshoesoaklandbasketballu.s. & worldstephen curryfeel good
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STEPHEN CURRY
Stephen, Ayesha Curry launch foundation to help children in Bay Area
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Thursday
ABC7 News anchor gifts Ayesha and Stephen Curry with a sweet surprise
Extreme mini golf like you've never seen before
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
More TOP STORIES News