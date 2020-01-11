Vikings vs. 49ers: Niners fans 'slip and slide' their way to playoff tickets Levi's Stadium

49ers Faithful had eight chances to win a pair of tickets to Saturday's sold-out NFC Divisional Playoff game between our top-seeded 49ers and the six seeded Minnesota Vikings. In order to get those tickets, fans had to head out to Levi's Stadium and over to the Great America parking lot.
RELATED: 49ers energized by return of key players at practice
One way they could win those tickets was to slide down a 35-foot Slip 'N Slide and recreate the epic slide performed by Nick Bosa after the game ending sack that lead to the Niner's Week 6 win against the Redskins.
If they didn't want to brave the Slip 'N Slide, they could also enter to win tickets by following different 49ers related accounts on social media, but they had to be present to win.
RELATED: 49ers stick to normal routine while prepping for Vikings
If you're still looking to purchase a ticket, the team is encouraging fans to go through verified sources like 49ers.com/tickets or Ticketmaster.
WITH AUTHORITY: San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle
The Niners are hosting two official watch parties. One is at SPIN on Folsom Street in San Francisco, the other is at San Pedro Square in San Jose. Both of these start at 12:30 tomorrow and the events are first-come, first-serve. They also have some giveaway items and raffle prizes at the end of each quarter.
See more stories on the San Francisco 49ers.
And now, the water! 🚿 💦 pic.twitter.com/IkUh8Wqnff— Julian Glover (@JulianGABC7) January 10, 2020
40 minutes to go until Slip N Slide time and part 1 of the slide is up outside of Levi’s Stadium. Also.... I’ve only seen 5 fans here so far so if you wanna win some tickets to see the 49ers beat the Vikings in the playoffs GET DOWN HERE NOW! @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/beMgTmE60H— Julian Glover (@JulianGABC7) January 10, 2020
You ready for some playoff football ?! #49ers taking on the #Vikings for the first playoff game inside Levi Stadium and there’s a chance to WIN 8 pairs of tickets to the game... if you’re willing to go down a 35 ft Slip ‘N Slide. Talking about that on @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/n7Zk1XrXWw— Julian Glover (@JulianGABC7) January 10, 2020