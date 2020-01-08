49ers stick to normal routine while prepping for Vikings

#49ers fun video of the day -- Playoffs, means more media, more questions and you have to be aggressive to get your question in. Here's some of the lighter moments from Tuesday's media availability. #ABC7Now #GoNiners ➡️ https://t.co/cZsWQFX3Nz pic.twitter.com/DNXaosbLuK — Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) January 7, 2020

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Saturday will be the first-ever 49ers playoff game at Levi's Stadium. Despite all the extra media attention and all the potential pressure that comes with a game like this, players and coaches say they are treating it like any other game."This is the stuff that can get a little bit distracting, the media coverage like you said the heightened awareness of what we are doing. But as far as performance on the field, it's what we've been doing the entire season," said 49ers offensive tackle Joe Staley.The 49ers traded for veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders for games like this. The 2-time Super Bowl champion has been in this situation before."A lot of people they get in the playoffs, they think they got to do more, they gotta do more. But at the end of the day you are in the playoffs, you've already been winning games just remain who you are," said Sanders.With a 13-3 record clinching the NFC West and the #1 seed in the NFC, the 49ers feature a good mix of players with playoff experience and some playing in their first-ever playoff game."First year, you get to play in the playoffs, get a bye week to start out. Not many people get this opportunity in their careers," said rookie defensive end Nick Bosa.49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is a 2-time Super Bowl Champion, but both of those wins came in a backup role to Tom Brady in New England. Garoppolo will be making his first career playoff start on Saturday."We've had a couple of late games this season that just felt like playoff games. Starting with Seattle here, Baltimore, New Orleans, all those games. We've said throughout the entire season, we think it's going to help us moving forward," said Garoppolo.Head Coach Kyle Shanahan has playoff and Super Bowl experience as an assistant coach, but this will be his playoff debut as a head coach."I mean, any time you beat a good team, it gives you a lot of confidence, especially when you do it in a tough place like down there. But, I thought it gave us a lot of confidence, for whatever that means, and we came back and lost the next week. So, I don't know what that means. What means is how good we play on Saturday and how good they play on Saturday," said Shanahan.