San Francisco 49ers

49ers stick to normal routine while prepping for Vikings

By
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Saturday will be the first-ever 49ers playoff game at Levi's Stadium. Despite all the extra media attention and all the potential pressure that comes with a game like this, players and coaches say they are treating it like any other game.

"This is the stuff that can get a little bit distracting, the media coverage like you said the heightened awareness of what we are doing. But as far as performance on the field, it's what we've been doing the entire season," said 49ers offensive tackle Joe Staley.



The 49ers traded for veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders for games like this. The 2-time Super Bowl champion has been in this situation before.

"A lot of people they get in the playoffs, they think they got to do more, they gotta do more. But at the end of the day you are in the playoffs, you've already been winning games just remain who you are," said Sanders.

https://twitter.com/CAlvarezABC7/status/1214738126767190017

With a 13-3 record clinching the NFC West and the #1 seed in the NFC, the 49ers feature a good mix of players with playoff experience and some playing in their first-ever playoff game.

"First year, you get to play in the playoffs, get a bye week to start out. Not many people get this opportunity in their careers," said rookie defensive end Nick Bosa.

RELATED: Here's what tickets cost for Levi's Stadium's 1st NFL playoff game

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is a 2-time Super Bowl Champion, but both of those wins came in a backup role to Tom Brady in New England. Garoppolo will be making his first career playoff start on Saturday.

"We've had a couple of late games this season that just felt like playoff games. Starting with Seattle here, Baltimore, New Orleans, all those games. We've said throughout the entire season, we think it's going to help us moving forward," said Garoppolo.

https://twitter.com/CAlvarezABC7/status/1214648431936823296

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan has playoff and Super Bowl experience as an assistant coach, but this will be his playoff debut as a head coach.

"I mean, any time you beat a good team, it gives you a lot of confidence, especially when you do it in a tough place like down there. But, I thought it gave us a lot of confidence, for whatever that means, and we came back and lost the next week. So, I don't know what that means. What means is how good we play on Saturday and how good they play on Saturday," said Shanahan.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssanta claralevi's stadiumsan franciscosan francisco 49ersjimmy garoppolonflnfl playoffsfootballminnesota vikings
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
49ers back to practice ahead of Vikings game Saturday
Biggest 2020 offseason needs for all 32 NFL teams
49ers vs Vikings tickets: Here are the highest and lowest prices
WATCH IN 60: 49ers vs Vikings, housing project halted, possible rental mopeds coming soon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Iran launches missiles at Iraq air bases housing US troops: officials
Ukrainian plane crashes with 180 on board: Iranian state TV
SFPD struggling with 'staffing crisis'
Power shutoff results in costly Comcast bill
Anger over affordable housing crisis disrupts press conference in Oakland
Sonoma Co. opens EOC for first time in response to homeless 'crisis'
WATCH IN 60: Hotel worker accused of rape, Oakland housing protest, safety on BART
Show More
Students return to Dublin High for first time since deadly crash
Campbell residents push back against proposed Chick-Fil-A
24 charged with deliberately setting fires in Australia
Chocolate prices may increase following export cost hike
BART board to vote on unarmed ambassador pilot program
More TOP STORIES News