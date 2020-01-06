San Francisco 49ers

49ers vs Vikings: Here's what tickets cost for Levi Stadium's 1st NFL playoff game

By Lauren Martinez
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Francisco 49ers will play their first NFC Division playoff game at Levi's Stadium this Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings.

We looked into ticket prices and how much you can expect to get a seat.

At the Levi's box office they said they only have single tickets available. The lowest price they're selling is $350, the highest is $2,000.

We did a search online and found that Stubhub appeared to have the lowest ticket for $222 for Standing Room. The highest-priced ticket we saw appears to be going for $23,250.00 in the North Field section.

Melissa Belluomini, Director of Marketing & Events for the Hyatt Regency, says they are excited and prepared.

"We have a lot of experience with all the 49er games and we also hosted Super Bowl so we're excited to have that energy and excitement back in the area and just ready for the big game," Belluomini said.

We asked if they've seen a surge in reservations since the playoff game was announced and she said yes, but that's typical for any event or concert. They expect a lot traffic from both Minnesotans and Bay Area locals.

"A lot of locals will stay overnight as well as those that live in Sacramento or in the outside areas that don't want to drive after the game," Belluomini said.
Belluomini says she's personally excited for the game.

"Well I'm very excited because I've been at the Hyatt for six years and got to see Levi's be built and we've been waiting for a playoff game," Belluomini said.

The Hyatt Regency will be at full capacity with extra staff at on hand.

The game is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 11 at 1:35 pm.



